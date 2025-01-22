The transfer window has been open for over three weeks now, and despite their recent struggles, Arsenal are yet to make a single signing.

Mikel Arteta's side have won just two of six games this month, and with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus out with long-term injuries and Ethan Nwaneri only just coming back from a setback himself, fans have been understandably demanding that the club recruit in forward areas.

While nobody has come through the doors just yet, there have been a plethora of top talents touted for moves to N5, from RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško to Juventus' Dušan Vlahović, but perhaps the most significant links over the last few days have been to Wolverhampton star Matheus Cunha.

Arsenal's January form Date Competition Opponent Result 18th Premier League Aston Villa 2-2 (D) 15th Premier League Tottenham 2-1 (W) 12th FA Cup Man United 1-1 (5-3 L on Pens) 7th League Cup Newcastle 2-0 (L) 4th Premier League Brighton 1-1 (D) 1st Premier League Brentford 3-1 (W)

However, the Premier League star is not the only Brazilian that Arsenal are supposedly interested in, as recent reports have now linked them with one of the continent's top talents who'd be an even better signing than the Wolves ace.

Arsenal target sensational winger

According to a recent report from Spain, Arsenal have reignited their interest in Barcelona star Raphinha, but they are not the only English team tracking the exciting winger.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Alongside the Gunners, the report has revealed that Manchester City are now keen to land the Brazilian winger who has been utterly sensational for the Blaugrana this season.

Worse still, the report claims that the Premier League champions are prepared to offer around £84m for him in the summer, which would blow the North Londoners' supposed bid of £67.5m out of the water.

In all, it looks like the battle for Raphinha's signature this year could be a challenging and costly one, but given his insane output this season, it is one Arsenal should be fighting to win, especially as he'd be an even better signing than Cunha.

How Raphinha compares to Cunha

Okay, so the first thing to talk about is that, yes, there is one significant difference between Cunha and Raphinha, which is that the former tends to start in central areas while the latter plays mostly off of the right or left.

However, as most Arsenal fans will attest, the North Londoners are in need of reinforcements across the entire frontline this month, so either player would be a welcome addition, but from what we have seen this season, we reckon the Barça star would be the better signing.

For example, in just 30 appearances, totalling 2477 minutes, the former Leeds United star has scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists, meaning he's currently averaging a goal involvement every 0.90 games, or every 75.06 minutes.

In contrast, the Old Gold's star attacker has racked up a haul of ten goals and four assists in 22 appearances, totalling 1717 minutes, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.57 games, or every 122.64 minutes.

However, it's not just in raw output that "Europe's best player," as dubbed by journalist Dougie Critchley, comfortably beats the Wolves ace; he also comes out way ahead when we compare their underlying numbers.

Raphinha vs Cunha Statistics per 90 Raphinha Cunha Non-Penalty Expected G+As 1.07 0.55 Actual Non-Penalty G+As 1.09 0.73 Progressive Passes 5.26 4.47 Progressive Carries 3.61 3.99 Shots 3.86 3.31 Shots on Target 1.53 1.26 Passing Accuracy 70.2% 70.8% Key Passes 3.37 1.86 Passes into the Penalty Area 2.29 2.13 Shot-Creating Actions 5.95 3.93 Goal-Creating Actions 0.80 0.42 Successful Take-Ons 1.81 2.07 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 Season

For example, the Porto Alegre-born winger comes out on top in practically every metric, including but not limited to actual and expected non-penalty goals plus assists, shots and shots on target, progressive passes, key passes, passes into the penalty area, goal and shot-creating actions and more, all per 90.

Finally, while he's been away from the league for a couple of years, Raphinha has plenty of experience playing in England, so Cunha's advantage of knowing the Premier League is rendered meaningless in this comparison.

Ultimately, Arsenal are in desperate need of new attackers this month, and if they can only sign one, then they should go all out for the Barcelona star, as what he's doing this season is nothing short of extraordinary, and if he could do that in North London, there's every chance he'd fire the Gunners to the title.