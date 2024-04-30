Since Mikel Arteta joined Arsenal back in 2019, they have struggled to find a consistent number nine to enhance the side. This may be a surprising statement, given the Gunners are the leading scorers in the Premier League with 85 as per Sofascore, but many believe they are inconsistent in front of goal.

Just this season alone, Arteta has played Gabriel Jesus up front, and more recently, Kai Havertz, who is in superb form. The German has scored 11 goals and has registered six assists, the third-best return of his career.

In the Spaniard’s time as manager at the Emirates Stadium, he has also used the likes of Alexander Laczaette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as Eddie Nketiah, who is still at the club, although has played a sporadic role this season.

However, according to rumours, the Gunners are still looking to land their dream signing at centre-forward, and could well make a move for one of Europe’s deadliest marksmen this summer, who has received comparison to a former Arsenal striker.

Arsenal's striker shortlist

The player in question here is Juventus and Serbia international Dusan Vlahovic. There are reports to suggest that the Gunners are interested in signing the former Fiorentina man this summer.

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are going to “pounce” should Vlahovic fail to agree a new deal with the Turin side. The Serbian international, who has 13 goals in 25 games for his country, could be available for £55m.

This is certainly a good price from an Arsenal point of view. According to CIES Football Observatory, Vlahovic is currently valued at £68m, meaning he could be attainable for £13m less than his current value.

How Dusan Vlahovic would improve Arsenal

Football analyst Ben Mattinson once compared Vlahovic to former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie on social media, discussing a lot of their similar attributes before explaining the Serb is his “preference” for Arsenal to sign. It is certainly easy to stylistically see those comparisons.

Vlahovic has a super ability to score a variety of goals, just as Van Persie did. He has a "killer left foot", as Mattinson put it, with his ball-striking ability particularly sticking out. Ring any bells?

Like the Dutchman, the Juve forward is capable of making clever runs behind an opposition defence, is a great finisher in the box. Also boasting wonderful ability in the air, he is the complete package.

There is an argument to be made that says Vlahovic has not hit the heights expected of him so far in Turin. With that being said, the 40 goals he has scored in 96 games have come at a good rate and during a rebuilding phase for Juve. It is fair to cut him some slack.

This season, Vlahovic is the second-top scorer in Serie A, with 16 goals in 29 games. He is bettered only by Lautaro Martinez, who leads the way with an incredible 23 goals in 30 games for Scudetto-winning Inter.

The 24-year-old has the uncanny ability to make something out of nothing. According to Fbref, he averages 0.61 shot-creating actions that have led to another shot per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 3%, and 0.13 goal-creating actions that have led to a goal per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 13%.

This is certainly helped by the sheer volume of shots he has per 90 minutes. In Serie A this term, he averages 4.34 shots and 1.43 shots on target per 90 minutes, which rank him in the top 3% and 8% respectively.

A key feature of Vlahovic’s game is his link-up play. The Serbian is very strong and can shield the ball from his opponents, able to drop deep and receive the ball with his back to goal, before finding the runs of teammates in behind. Thus, he would surely link up well with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Interestingly, in the campaign when the two players turned 24 in their respective careers, both Vlahiovc and Van Persie have a similar minutes-per-goal ratio. Vlahovic averages one goal every 130 minutes this season in Serie A, whilst the former Netherlands international averaged one goal every 150 minutes in the Premier League in 2007/08. However, it is worth noting Van Persie missed 13 games for club and country that term through injury, and still scored seven goals in just 15 league games.

Vlahovic could well be the man Arsenal target to add extra firepower up front. He has had a superb season and is specifically very similar to a former Gunner’s centre forward in Van Persie.

Should Arteta decide to go ahead and do a deal for him, it could prove to be the signing Arsenal need to give them momentum to win the Premier League.