Arsenal lost yet more ground in the title race following a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Despite dominating possession (66%) and creating enough chances to win the game, an expected goals of 2.03 compared to Fulham’s 0.16, Arsenal once again dropped points on the road.

One player in particular that has come under intense criticism since the draw is left-winger Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli faced a scathing assessment from pundit Paul Merson, who labelled Martinelli’s actions as “criminal” after being caught offside in the build-up to what Arsenal thought was a vital winning goal from Bukayo Saka.

It has sparked fresh debate among many Arsenal fans that this is one area of the pitch that boss Mikel Arteta needs to strengthen following a lot of rotation this season between Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel Martinelli replacement being lined up

Inconsistent performances from Arsenal's Brazilian winger has led to him scoring just four times so far this term. Martinelli has often been rotated with Belgian winger Trossard, who himself has only got on the scoresheet four times.

Both players are seemingly suited to making more of an impact from the bench but with the Gunners vying for the Premier League title and looking to go deep into cup competitions, boss Arteta may have to look to bolster his attacking options in January.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are interested in £80m-rated Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

Kudus returned against Wolves from a five-game suspension following a red card against Tottenham Hotspur, and it is said that Arsenal are long-term admirers of the Ghana international due to his versatility and dynamism.

Kudus has a release clause of over £80m and should he be allowed to leave the London Stadium in January, it is believed any offer would have to be close to that mark.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Why Kudus could fix Arsenal's problems on the left wing

Arsenal have struggled particularly away from home this season against teams that set up with a defensive low block. Newcastle, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham have all been venues where vital points have been dropped.

It is often highlighted that Arsenal need a 'difference-maker' in the final third, a player to do something out of the ordinary to unlock a stubborn defence and Kudus seems like someone who could certainly provide a touch of the unexpected.

Mohammed Kudus v Martinelli & Trossard 24/25 Metric (per 90) Kudus Martinelli Trossard xG 0.37 0.25 0.31 Shots 30 15 21 Shots on target 11 8 8 Pass completion 82.6% 69.6% 70.7% Fouls drawn 15 6 12 Statistics per 90 via FBref

Not only does Kudus trump Martinelli and Trossard in xG, shots and shots on target but the last two statistics certainly make for interesting reading if you are an Arsenal fan.

Arsenal have been susceptible to a counterattack this season. Therefore, with Kudus, keeping the ball and attacks sustained would take this danger away from the back line.

In addition, we all know Arsenal's threat from set-pieces and with Kudus drawing more fouls than his Arsenal counterparts, he could provide even more opportunities for the deadly duo of Gabriel and William Saliba to venture forward.

It isn't just the left-hand side that the Ghanaian has performed for West Ham this season. Kudus has shown to be more than adept at playing centrally and on the right-hand side. In fact, Kudus has already been compared to an Arsenal hero, with analyst Ben Mattinson suggesting he is "very similar to Saka".

Whether or not the Gunners can meet West Ham's demands in January remains to be seen but what is clear is that Arteta needs to freshen up his attacking options and in Kudus, Arteta would be acquiring a player that can fill many voids in this Arsenal side.