Regardless of whether Arsenal come up short in their battle for Premier League and Champions League glory at the end of the season, they will be an attractive proposition to play for.

Just ask a certain Declan Rice. Manchester City were in contention to sign the midfielder last summer but he only wanted the Gunners.

Edu and Co duly obliged, bringing him to north London from West Ham for what was a then British-record transfer, Rice swapping the east of London in a mega £105m move.

The fact Kai Havertz wanted Arsenal over Real Madrid is also a testament to that. Speaking of which, it's a Madrid star now on the radar of Mikel Arteta ahead of what is set to be a busy summer of transfer activity.

Arsenal chasing Real Madrid sensation

Reports from Spain this weekend indicate that 'one of the elite teams' interested in Madrid players this summer are Arsenal.

The player in question is midfield superstar Eduardo Camavinga who the Gunners are believed to have been 'chasing' for a long time now.

It's thought the Premier League outfit are ready to pay a mammoth £94m for his services, although any deal could be scuppered by the fact that the Spanish giants see the Frenchman midfielder as an 'untouchable' asset this summer.

How Camavinga could benefit Declan Rice

Last year it was all about just how much Arsenal could strengthen their midfield. Rice, of course, joined for a mega fee but they were also chasing Moises Caicedo back in the January window.

The Ecuadorian went as far as to hand in a transfer request and didn't train. Caicedo didn't get his move as Brighton dug their heels in. Jorginho, who has been a fine signing at just £12m, arrived instead.

Caicedo later did leave the South Coast, but joined Chelsea instead during the summer of 2023, topping Rice's transfer fee in a £115m move.

It's evident, therefore, that Arsenal want two mighty fine players in the middle of the park. Rice is the first piece of the jigsaw and perhaps Camavinga could be the second. After all, the third most similar player to the Madrid star, according to FBRef, happens to be Caicedo. Interesting.

The former Rennes youngster is capable of playing at the base of the midfield as an anchor, or more of a roaming asset in the no.8 role.

So, he'd be pretty perfect for Arsenal, but chiefly Rice. He started his Arsenal career as a holding midfielder but in recent months has taken on a more advanced role in Arteta's system.

The England international is now playing as an 8 and has taken his offensive numbers to a new level as a result. In 2024, the 25-year-old has already scored three times and has become something of a set-piece wizard, supplying four assists, largely from corners and free-kicks. James Ward-Prowse, eat your heart out.

The club's-record signing has been granted such freedom as a result of a more prominent role for Jorginho who has operated as the anchor. Well, this is a role that Camavinga could take on if he arrives at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Impressively, he ranks in the best 2% for midfielders in Europe's top five leagues over the last year for tackles and the top 8% for pass completion. Described as a "duel monster" by football analyst Raj Chohan, the France international is certainly tailor-made for a place in Arsenal's midfield. Just look at how he compares to Rice.

Camavinga vs Rice & Jorginho: 2023/24 Season Stat (per 90) Camavinga Rice Jorginho Progressive carries 2.63 1.98 0.79 Progressive passes 5.13 8.31 10.2 Pass completion 90% 89% 89% Key passes 1.05 1.08 1.01 Passes into final 3rd 5.07 7.48 7.87 Shot-creating actions 2.89 2.48 2.36 Tackles won 2.24 1.26 0.90 % of dribblers tackled 64% 56% 45% Interceptions 1.38 1.29 1.01 Touches 78.9 78.7 84.9 Stats via FBRef.

Interesting to note is that the Arsenal target actually trumps Rice in every single stat listed above apart from progressive passes.

Evidently, Camavinga is a capable dribbler, more than adept at breaking up the play and can also play a key pass to show his creative side. The Frenchman isn't a one-trick pony. He can influence play from deep and take on attacking duties, much like Rice can.

This would be a signing that could really take Arsenal's midfield and indeed their record buy to the next level. If you thought the Gunners were tough to break down now, just imagine a central combination of Camavinga and Rice.