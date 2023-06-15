Arsenal have made a "proposal" to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz this summer, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Who could join Arsenal this summer?

After missing out on their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years, with Man City's treble-winners beating them to the league, it's time to prepare for the 2023/2024 season.

To go again and mount another challenge, Arsenal will need to strengthen in key areas of the pitch, with sporting director Edu confirming long ago that plans have already been well underway.

"Our planning has already been done." said Edu to ESPN in April (via 90min).

"It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

West Ham star Declan Rice, who is on the way out of his current club this window, is a firm transfer target for the Gunners with Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan also being eyed up for the midfield areas.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Arsenal could set their sights on additions at full-back, leading to interest in City defender Joao Cancelo, Galatasary star Sacha Boey and Real Valladolid ace Ivan Fresneda.

Following William Saliba's season-ending back injury, there have also been suggestions that the north Londoners could target a centre back signing too.

However, according to reliable journalist Ornstein, it appears a brand new target in Havertz has come right to the forefront these past 24 hours.

Arsenal's pursuit of the Germany international has apparently ramped up "in recent days" and a "proposal" has been made by Arteta's side after contact with both the player and Chelsea.

Who is Kai Havertz?

Called "exceptional" by members of the media, Havertz has been likened to both former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, for his brilliant left foot, and even Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

Lothar Matthaus, speaking to Kicker (via The Mirror), claims the forward has shades of France's footballing icon.

“I compare him to Zinedine Zidane in terms of skills, technique and overview, and anticipating a situation,” said Matthaus.

“Zidane didn’t seem quick, but he was when he hit the ball. Havertz can do that too.”