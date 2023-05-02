Arsenal returned to winning ways on Tuesday evening as the Gunners romped to a 3-1 win over a bamboozled Chelsea.

The Gunners headed into the game winless in their last four matches as they saw their title challenge damaged by Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton and main contenders Manchester City.

However, Frank Lampard's men were also in a typically poor run of form, with the Blues yet to win since he returned to Stamford Bridge.

It was perhaps no surprise, therefore, when Mikel Arteta's side found themselves 3-0 up at half time.

Martin Odegaard scored two pretty identical goals from the edge of the area before Gabriel Jesus notched his tenth of the campaign.

Noni Madueke bagged a late consolation goal for Chelsea in the second period but by that point, the game was already done and dusted.

While those at the Emirates will rub their hands with glee at the result, it also came as some delight to see Mykhailo Mudryk on the losing team.

What happened between Arsenal and Mudryk?

The Gunners were rampant in their pursuit of the Ukrainian during the January transfer window with the winger seemingly keen on a move.

He made several come-and-get-me pleas on social media but ended up signing for Chelsea, where his time has been met with severe struggle so far.

Indeed, having being acquired for £88.5m as Todd Boehly and co met Shakhtar Donetsk's asking price for the player, Mudryk has been woeful in London, failing to score and registering just two assists in 12 outings.

After a move fell through, Arsenal fans were far from pleased and they voiced their true feelings at the Emirates on Tuesday, booing the 22-year-old as he entered the pitch as a substitute.

In rather poor taste, one fan even decided to shine a layer at the player's face during a free-kick.

It was an incredibly unsavoury reaction from supporters, with the moment drawing plenty of chatter from various users on Twitter. You can see the best of the reaction below...