Arsenal chiefs are believed to be insisting on a move to sign a £60 million centre-forward for manager Mikel Arteta, with the north Londoners looking to potentially end their long search for a classic number nine.

Edu and Arteta scouring market for new Arsenal striker

A prolific frontman has long been viewed by some as the final missing piece of Arsenal's jigsaw, and Arteta's interest in signing a new striker dates all the way back to the summer of 2023.

This time last year, Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, and continued to be in the build-up to January. However, a lack of reports since then suggests that the England star is no longer a top target for Edu Gaspar and the wider recruitment team.

The search still goes on to find the perfect forward for Arteta, though, and a few high-profile names are rumoured to be on Edu's radar after a deal for defender Riccardo Calafiori was secured, making him the first new arrival of the summer.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Sky Sports transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio claimed earlier this week that Arsenal could table a bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen, but it remains to be seen if their president Aurelio De Laurentiis will entertain bids lower than the Nigerian's £110 million release clause.

Arteta managed to cope extremely well without the presence of a star 25-plus goals per season striker over 2023/2024, with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz bagging 51 goals between them in all competitions.

However, it remains the belief that Arteta is keen on a striking partner for Havertz, with Ajax star Brian Brobbey also attracting interest from Arsenal as a potentially cheaper Osimhen alternative.

There have also been constant links to Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres this window, coming after the Sweden international's incredible 43-goal haul across all competitions during his debut season in Portugal.

Gyokeres' deal includes an £84 million release clause, but some reports claim that Ruben Amorim's Sporting could be willing to sell for a lower fee. The Boot Room, via TEAMtalk, believe that the former Coventry City forward could depart for around £60 million.

Arsenal pushing to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, via Standard Sport [Thursday, 08:00], serious interest from the Gunners remains.

It is believed Arsenal are insisting on a move to sign Gyokeres from Sporting, with Edu and co seemingly pushing for the 26-year-old in their search for a new goalscorer. They may even face competition from north London rivals Tottenham, who also reportedly have Gyokeres on their list of striker targets for Ange Postecoglou.

“Gyokeres at Sporting Lisbon is a very interesting link,” said pundit John Wenham to Tottenham News.

“He had the experience in England with Coventry City, where he was very impressive. His overall game is good. He is big and strong, he can play on the ball and his finishing is ridiculously good.

“That would be an exciting signing."