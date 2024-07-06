Arsenal chiefs are convinced they can sign a "superstar" forward for around £50 million this summer, as the north Londoners touch base with his representatives ahead of a potential formal move.

Arsenal also eyeing forward amid Riccardo Calafiori transfer talks

After announcing a permanent deal for goalkeeper David Raya in a £27 million move this week, sporting director Edu is attempting to get Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori over the line for Mikel Arteta.

Fabrizio Romano broke news late this week that Arsenal have now opened club-to-club talks over deal for Calafiori, and the reliable journalist has since confirmed that he's agreed personal terms on a five-year contract.

The young central defender impressed at Euro 2024 for Italy, playing a crucial role in their progression from the group stage, and was a sore miss for the Azzurri through suspension when they crashed out to Switzerland.

He'd be a very astute signing for Arteta, but as the Gunners attempt to strike a deal for Calafiori, they're also scouring the market for new attacking options. Arsenal want a right-winger who can alternate with Bukayo Saka, leading to their rumoured interest in Lille star Edon Zhegrova among others.

The England star scored 20 goals and registered 14 assists across 47 appearances in all competitions for them last season, but Arteta needs strength in depth if they're to challenge Man City for the Premier League title again and potentially go that one step further.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Arsenal were heavily linked with Wolves star Pedro Neto last year, and it is believed that the Portugal international remains on their radar in the club's search for new wide options. The Molineux forward crashed out of Euro 2024 on Friday night, after Portugal lost their quarter-final penalty shootout to France, so he'll now have more time to think about his future at Wolves.

Arsenal chiefs think they can strike £50 million deal for Pedro Neto

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners have already reached out to his agency for discussions, with a host of other Premier League sides also monitoring his situation.

Wolves value their star forward at around £60 million, but Arsenal chiefs are convinced they can sign Neto for around £50 million, as are his other suitors. Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the former SC Braga star for the last two seasons, while Tottenham view him as an alternative to Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

The 24-year-old, despite injury problems, racked up 11 goal contributions in just 20 league appearances last term. Called a "superstar" by Jamie Carragher, Neto is a pivotal player for Wolves when fit and available, but his extensive injury record is also something to be wary of.