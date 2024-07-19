Arsenal chiefs believe a £200,000-per-week player will quit the north London club this summer, with further departures on the horizon as sporting director Edu Gaspar continues to reshape the squad.

Players who could still leave Arsenal before deadline day

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, who both sealed loan moves away from the Emirates Stadium, are two of Arsenal's latest confirmed exits - but many more could follow the duo out.

Tavares sealed an initial loan to Lazio, which will become permanent next summer for around £7.5 million, while Lokonga put pen to paper on a temporary deal at Sevilla - which includes a buy-option set at around £10 million.

Both men join young striker Mika Biereth, who sealed a permanent switch to Sturm Graz for around £4 million. Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares also left north London when their contracts expired on June 30, with a few more interesting names tipped to leave as well.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nkeitah and Emile Smith Rowe have all been linked with high-profile exits too. Nelson is said to have agreed a move to West Ham on personal terms, and the Hammers are pushing to do a deal for him soon.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Arsenal have set a £40 million price tag for Nketiah, amid interest from Marseille in Ligue 1. Tierney is not in Arteta's plans at Arsenal moving forward, and the club are prepared to accept offers for the Scotsman.

There is also the matter of midfielder Thomas Partey. The 31-year-old made just 14 Premier League appearances under Arteta last season, which was largely down to fitness issues, but he's also entered the final year of his contract.

Arsenal risk losing Partey for nothing next summer, which could be something they're willing to do, given just how important he's been in recent years. An experienced figurehead and proven back-up option like the Ghanaian could be invaluable for Arteta, yet Emirates Stadium chiefs could also be tempted to sell if a reasonable bid comes in.

Arsenal expect Thomas Partey to leave this summer

It's been a while since we've had any definitive update on his future at London Colney, but The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey have now provided some clarity on the situation.

The outlet claims Arsenal chiefs expect Partey to leave and are confident he will go, amid rumoured interest from Saudi Arabian and Turkish sides. However, if the club are unable to find a buyer for the £200,000-per-week African, then they would also be happy to keep him in the squad for another season ahead of another Premier League title race with Man City.

Partey has made 115 appearances for the club since joining for £45 million from Atletico Madrid in 2020, with La Liga expert Gerry Armstrong calling him "sensational".