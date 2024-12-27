Arsenal are real fans of a versatile Premier League forward ahead of the looming January transfer window, and the chances of Mikel Arteta signing him next month have been shared by a credible source.

Arsenal's potential transfer plans for January

The north Londoners appear to have two main items which could be on the agenda for January - the acquisition of a new striker and signing cover for Bukayo Saka.

Saka, who was forced to leave the pitch on 24 minutes in Arsenal's 5-1 win against Crystal Palace, suffered a hamstring problem against Oliver Glasner's side, and it is now expected that he'll be out for many weeks, as confirmed by Arteta in a recent press conference.

Summer signing Raheem Sterling has a knee injury which will keep him sidelined for weeks as well, leaving Arteta with precious few Saka alternatives on the right-wing, as he's forced to get creative with his current options.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18

Some reports have suggested that Saka could even be out until March, which would be quite a blow, and it would surely push Arsenal into considering the possibility of securing another wide man when the window reopens on January 1.

The consensus is that Arteta is indeed thinking of signing another winger in the winter, and it is believed that "positive" Arsenal contacts are ongoing with Dani Olmo's representatives, as the Barcelona forward may well have to pack his bags next month due to the Camp Nou side's financial problems and registration issues (Sky Sports).

Reliable media sources, like Standard Sport, have also shared news that Arsenal could be offered PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan, alongside a host of other sides.

The France international was tipped to take Kylian Mbappe's mantle following his departure to Real Madrid, but things haven't quite worked out that way, as the possibility of his mid-season exit begins to gain serious traction in the press.

Arsenal signing a fresh wide-attacking option appears to be a very likely scenario as things stand, and to a lesser extent, the prospect of a world-class centre-forward joining the north Londoners in January hasn't been entirely ruled out.

Arsenal "impressed" by Wolves forward Matheus Cunha ahead of January

That is according to The Athletic, who write that Arsenal are open to improving their number nine options at the turn of the year, but are also wary of paying over the odds.

The credible news outlet also points out that Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is on their agenda, and the Gunners are said to be real admirers of his. Cunha - who's featured as an attacking-midfielder, centre-forward, second-striker and a winger - is highly versatile and could plug multiple gaps in Arteta's squad at once.

Arsenal chiefs are "impressed" by Cunha ahead of January, but they'll face a big roadblock in the form of Wolves, who are unlikely to entertain selling their star Brazilian in the midst of a looming relegation battle.

That being said, Arteta would have a golden chance to sign the £44 million ace if Wolves do end up going down.