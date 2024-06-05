Arsenal chiefs view an Olympic gold medalist as a possible out-and-out successor for midfielder Thomas Partey, with the Ghanaian expected to depart.

As per reliable media sources, Partey looks set to leave Arsenal this summer window, coming four years after his £45 million arrival from Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder's game time has greatly reduced over the last 12 months, with Partey making just 14 Premier League appearances last season due to a combination of injury problems and falling down the pecking order.

Partey has also entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, meaning sporting director Edu Gaspar could want to make some money back off his sale while he still can. It's been reported that Partey has held pre-summer talks over joining Fenerbahce as he attracts interest from the Turkish Super Lig, while other rumours surfaced recently of a potential move to the Middle East.

Thomas Partey's all-time stats for Arsenal The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Minutes played 7,794 Bookings 24 Red cards 1

Saudi sides have apparently been considering a lucrative contract offer for Partey, so the 30-year-old isn't exactly short of suitors heading into the summer window's opening.

If Arsenal do secure a buyer for their exit-bound ace, there are many options they're considering to replace him, including the likes of Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Amadou Onana (Everton) and even Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

"Arsenal will be busy. I think it’s going to be an exciting summer," said Fabrizio Romano to GiveMeSport on Arsenal's search for a new midfielder.

"Arsenal will be there because they need a player in the defensive positions, probably left-back. Then a midfielder, I see Arsenal signing an important midfielder in this summer transfer window. For example, Zubimendi is a player they like.

"The advantage for Arsenal is they already have the manager with an important project, so they know the players they like and Zubimendi is one of them. Onana at Everton is one of them. Also Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, they are some players that they really appreciate."

Sticking with Unai Emery's Brazilian star, who bagged an incredible 10 goals and 10 assists from midfield in all competitions last term, an update has emerged from Spain on his future and Arsenal's interest.

Arsenal see Douglas Luiz as possible Thomas Partey heir

Indeed, a Spanish report has claimed that Arsenal chiefs view Luiz as a potentially ideal replacement for Partey, and it is believed he could cost around £60 million to prise away from the Midlands.

The South American's contract expires in 2026, and it was last extended in 2022. As time goes on, Villa lose more leeway regarding the price they can demand for one of Emery's star players, so they could be eager to agree another new deal.

An Olympic gold medalist with Brazil, Luiz possesses proven top-flight experience, and his creative dynamism is undoubtedly a big draw for Arteta.