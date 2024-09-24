Arsenal chiefs believe one good value striker would be a much better signing than Sporting Lisbon superstar Viktor Gyokeres, even if manager Mikel Arteta would actually prefer the latter.

Arsenal still targeting new number nine for Arteta

Over the summer window, sporting director Edu Gaspar elected not to bring in a new number nine, instead placing their full faith in Kai Havertz - following the German's excellent displays in a makeshift centre-forward role.

Related Arsenal have new injury concern alongside Ben White as star spotted limping The Gunners will be hoping that there is no lasting damage to their key men.

The Premier League title hopefuls were linked with a host of interesting strikers, including the likes of Victor Osimhen before the Nigerian was ultimately forced to settle for a loan move to Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray.

Arsenal have decided not to go for Osimhen in January, despite his rumoured break clause which would allow him to leave Turkey for another club mid-season. The north Londoners also had their eyes on Ivan Toney, who eventually sealed a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli.

Arteta decided against signing Toney due to holding a theory that the Englishman wouldn't fit in with the squad's chemistry, according to some reports. Then, of course, there was their widely reported pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057

Arsenal made a proposal for Sesko, as did Chelsea and Man United, but the Slovenia international decided against a move to England and penned a contract extension at Leipzig instead.

Reports since the summer window's closure have refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal bringing in a new forward at the turn of the year, with Edu considering a "big-money" striker bid in January.

Arsenal chiefs think Jhon Duran would be better than Gyokeres

According to Football Transfers, both Arteta and those within Arsenal are seemingly at odds over who to bring in.

Indeed, it is believed both Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and Sporting's Gyokeres are being internally monitored, but there is a disagreement over whom to go for. Arsenal chiefs believe Duran would be a better signing than Gyokeres, while Arteta would prefer the Swedish sensation, who's stood out as one of Europe's most prolific frontmen lately.

Duran, valued at around £40 million by Villa, has started the season in rip-roaring fashion after being heavily linked with an exit all summer.

“Unai Emery thinks in the next few years he can become one of the best strikers in the world,” said Villa director Monchi.

"He is 100% convinced. But what is the problem? We also have Watkins and Duran wants to play. He thinks he is better than Watkins. That is normal because every player thinks he is better than their teammates. To manage Ollie Watkins and Duran is not easy but in the end it is the best for the team. If you have two big strikers it is better than only one.

“Did Duran want to leave the club? Yes. That is normal because he wants to play. But now we spoke with him yesterday and he is happy. He is training well."