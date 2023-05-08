Arsenal may feel hard done by following their victory against Newcastle United on the weekend with one of the home players potentially being let off with a red card offence.

Can Arsenal still win the league?

After a turbulent few weeks in the Premier League, the Gunners have been able to get themselves back on track in their last two outings.

A convincing victory at home to Chelsea during the week was followed up by a strong away performance at St James' Park as the Gunners climbed within touching distance of Manchester City.

Of course, it has to be remembered Pep Guardiola's side still hold the points advantage and still have a game in hand over the north London side.

However, Mikel Arteta's side are back to doing all they can to get their hands on the Premier League title for the first time in almost two decades.

Despite taking all three points in a 2-0 victory, it seems the afternoon could have been made even easier for Arsenal had Fabian Schar been disciplined for a potential elbow on Gabriel Jesus.

In the second half, the Swiss defender went in for a challenge with Arsenal's striker, however, Eddie Howe's player seemingly struck the Brazilian in the face with his elbow.

Footage of the incident emerged on social media and has shed light on a potential error from the referee who was guilty of overturning a big decision of his earlier in the game.

Should Schar have been sent off?

There was certainly significant contact made between the Swiss defender and Jesus, however, there will be questions as to whether the incident was accidental or whether there was intent behind it.

Perhaps the saving grace for Schar was he had backed into the tackle which meant he led with his elbow rather than swinging his elbow back at Jesus.

The Newcastle man walked away from the incident without a yellow card and this was on a day when VAR did not shy away from intervening.

Howe's men were awarded a penalty in the opening stages of the game for a handball against Jakub Kiwior, however, VAR checked the incident and sent Kavanagh over to the monitor.

Having reviewed the incident, Kavanagh overturned his initial decision and deemed it not worthy of a penalty.

Had Schar been red-carded for this incident, it would have likely sent the home fans will - and not in a good way - with them already feeling aggrieved by the penalty call.

But Arsenal - and Jesus - can walk away from this incident now with the peace of mind having taken all three points away from a side which had only lost at home once before in the league all season.