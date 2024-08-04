During Arsenal's pre-season tour of America, there was a new arrival in the camp. Sporting a rather luscious head of hair, Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori was introduced to the squad.

Already boasting fluent English, he spoke to his new teammates of his desire to win trophies and to do something special this forthcoming season.

He will have to wait to find out whether that dream becomes a reality, but another few signings would certainly do no harm in Mikel Arteta's plan to finally topple Manchester City.

Arsenal's next summer signing

The Gunners have already ticked off a new defender this summer but they have more work to do. A striker could still arrive and there is also a hope that they can bring in a winger.

Spain superstar Nico Williams has been a priority target while there have also been links to Wolves' Pedro Neto.

For now, though, the focus is on adding a central midfielder to the group. That happens to be Williams' colleague at international level, Mikel Merino.

The scorer of a wonderful stooping header against Germany in the dying embers at Euro 2024, Merino has quickly attracted the eye of Arsenal's recruitment team.

It's now reported that a deal is moving closer. That's according to Fabrizio Romano who claimed this weekend that the Spaniard has 'agreed to join Arsenal' and is appealed by the idea of working alongside Arteta.

Previous reports suggest a deal in the region of £25m has been agreed between the Londoners and LaLiga side Real Sociedad.

How Merino compares to Jack Wilshere

It's safe to say that the Sociedad star has come a long way since his previous days in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

While with the Toon, the midfielder played just 25 times, scoring once and supplying one assist. It was a far-from-spectacular stint in English football.

Since then, he has developed into a remarkably consistent and underrated footballer. Last season, while playing as a forward-thinking central option, the 28-year-old was prolific with his attacking involvements.

He scored eight goals and provided five assists. On that evidence, he looks perfect for the left 8 role Arsenal have needed to fill.

Yet, how does a player standing at 6 foot 2 compare to a diminutive 5 foot 8 Jack Wilshere? Well, they're both left-footed midfielders for a start.

We're not lazy enough to leave things there, however, as the comparison stems from their play style.

While Merino has been hailed for his "monster" ability to win duels, something highlighted by analyst Ben Mattinson last season, he is blessed with similar technical tools to that man Wilshere.

Just watch the clip below. Does it remind you of anyone? Merino is like a taller version of Arsenal's famed Hale End graduate. The way he manipulates the ball with his left foot and glides past a player is certainly reminiscent to one of the club's best-ever academy graduates.

Wilshere was never a regular goalscorer or assister but the two players here are clearly very progressive with their actions.

Last term, the Arsenal target ranked among the best 15% of positionally similar players in LaLiga for progressive passes per 90 minutes. He was also in the top 23% for through balls.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Arsenal's youngest debutants Player Age at debut Year & opponent faced #1 Ethan Nwaneri 15 years, 5 months, 28 days 2022: Brentford #2 Cesc Fabregas 16 years, 5 months, 24 days 2003: Rotherham #3 Jack Wilshere 16 years, 8 months, 12 days 2008: Blackburn #4 Jermaine Pennant 16 years, 10 months, 15 days 1999: Middlesbrough #5 Paul Vaessen 16 years, 11 months, 11 days 1978: Lokomotive Leipzig #6 Ryan Smith 16 years, 11 months, 18 days 2003: Rotherham #7 Gedion Zelalem 16 years, 11 months, 29 days 2014: Coventry #8 Armand Traore 17 years, 16 days 2006: West Brom Data via Transfermarkt.

Interestingly though, is the rate at which the two players in question were fouled. We've mentioned that ability to weave past a player with ease and it's because of that attribute that they are more likely to win a foul.

In 2023/24, Merino was fouled 2.21 times per 90 minutes, which placed him in the best 12% for that metric in Spain's top flight.

Wilshere in his prime? Well, midway through the 2017/18 campaign he was officially the most fouled player in the Premier League, being taken out 3.59 times per 90.

So, while totally different in builds, there are some striking similarities there, similarities that should well improve Arsenal's midfield.