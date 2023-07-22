Highlights Arsenal have already made three signings this summer, including forward Kai Havertz, Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, and midfielder Declan Rice.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a fullback this window, according to Paul Brown.

The club have already spent over £200m this window, and are not stopping there.

Who have Arsenal signed so far this window?

The Gunners have made three signings this summer as they look to close the gap on current Premier League champions Manchester City.

The first addition they made this summer was German forward Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea for a fee in the region of £65m. The forward signed a five-year-deal at the Emirates after three seasons with the Blues, where he made 139 appearances, scoring 32 and assisting 15, including the historic goal that won Chelsea the Champions League in 2021. It remains to be seen which role Havertz will be utilised in, but manager Mikel Arteta was very happy to secure the signing, saying: "Kai is a player of top quality, he has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play."

Arsenal then followed up that signing with the addition of Dutch international defender Jurrien Timber from boyhood club Ajax for a fee that could rise to £38.5m. The defender was reportedly a target for Manchester United last summer, with Erik ten Hag wanting to bring in the player who had previously worked under him. However, after then Netherlands national team manager Louis Van Gaal reportedly told the defender that his place for the 2022 World Cup wasn't guaranteed if he made the move, the proposed deal collapsed and the Red Devils moved for Lisandro Martinez instead. Timber is a versatile defender, having played everywhere across the backline as well as in defensive midfield.

The Gunners then went big, and broke the record for biggest domestic transfer in England with the signing of West Ham United captain and star midfielder Declan Rice for £105m. The midfielder captained the Hammers to their first European trophy in their history last season, and has been regarded as "world-class" according to Sky Sports pundit Danny Cowley, who said "Declan Rice, He’s like two players for West Ham. He’s unbelievable, world-class and he is starting to add goals to his game as well.” It is a massive signing for Arsenal but one that could push their midfield onto the next level.

The club are not stopping there with incomings, as according to journalist Brown, they remain interested in adding a full-back to their squad this window. However, the club will struggle to bring in any big names due to their spending so far.

What did Paul Brown say about Arsenal's future transfer business?

Speaking to FootballFanCast, Brown stated: "There is still interest in bringing in another fullback. So I think you will see Arsenal approaching a few different fullbacks in the market to see who they might be able to land, but I would be surprised if Arsenal make another headline-grabbing, big money signing in this window. I think they've done very well to get the two guys that they have, and it's cost them a lot of money, it's cost them more than they thought it would cost them to get Rice.

I think that could be the end of their spending in terms of like, really big-name players this summer. So I think the rest is going to be tinkering around the edges with a squad and seeing if anybody needs to be moved out to make room."

Which full-back could Arsenal sign?

The Gunners have been reportedly interested in two full-backs this window.

The first name is Man City's Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese defender spent the second half of last season on loan at German side Bayern Munich following a reported bust-up with manager Guardiola. The player previously worked under Arteta for a short period of time at Man City and due to the two clubs playing similar styles of football, the full-back could slot right into the Arsenal team. The two-time PFA Team of the Season recipient might not be able to make the move however, with his £250k-per-week wages potentially pricing him out of a move this window to the Gunners who have already spent big.

Real Valladolid full-back Ivan Fresneda is another player who has reportedly caught the eye of members of staff at Arsenal. The 18-year-old was wanted by the Gunners in the January window, however, a move failed to materialise. However, following the side's relegation to the Spanish second division, the North London side are reportedly interested in activating the relegation release clause and adding the versatile full-back to their ranks. They would face competition from top European sides however, with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund having registered interest in the defender.

There is also the possibility that the club don't add a fullback this summer, and instead lean on the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney to battle through their injury struggles and play major roles next season.