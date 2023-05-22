Well-known Arsenal photographer Stuart MacFarlane has slammed an unnamed ex-reserve player after he was "trolled" in a message for not winning the league.

How many days were Arsenal top of the league?

It was a tough weekend for the Gunners as they lost by a single goal away at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

As a direct consequence, rivals Manchester City were able to win the title race without actually having to kick a ball on Sunday – though they still picked up all three points against Chelsea in their own match.

Sadly, Arsenal's failure to lift the league trophy means they set a new record as the team that spent the most days at the top of the table (248) without managing to go on and win the division.

In light of their defeat, it seems one gleeful ex-Gunner could help but rub the club's disappointment in the face of one of their loyal staff members.

Indeed, as revealed by MacFarlane on his personal Instagram page, a former Arsenal academy man had been in his DMs asking like a : "Baby".

The photographer explained: "Tough evening in Nottingham but ultimately very proud of what the players and staff have achieved this season. Getting trolled on my DMs by an ex reserve player for us not winning the league is hilarious, will he ever grow up and move on…I doubt it #baby."

Who is Stuart MacFarlane?

The chief photographer and lifelong fan came to the attention of many fans last year when he delivered a rousing speech ahead of the North London Derby win over Tottenham Hotspur – as captured in Amazon's All or Nothing documentary.

At the time, Mikel Arteta explained his importance, saying (via The Sun): "This guy, for the last 30 years has captured emotions, emotions and teams.

"I want you to hear from him, how he feels about you. And about our club."

And so it's clear that MacFarlane has a deeply personal link with Arsenal and one former player thought it would be best to personally seek him out with a message to rub salt in the wounds as the club's title challenge came to a disappointing end.

It might be unfair to speculate too much on who this individual might be but TalkSport host Jamie O'Hara is one player that comes to mind. After all, he came through the academy but went on to play for Spurs and has been vocally revelling in the Gunners' struggles at every opportunity this season.

Still, that is just a guess, so perhaps it's best not to jump to any major conclusions just yet.