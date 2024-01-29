The January transfer window is due to slam shut on Thursday night and Arsenal are yet to make a first-team addition to bolster their playing squad. Mikel Arteta's side are chasing Premier League and Champions League glory in the second half of the season and a signing or two could boost their chances of a successful campaign.

Latest Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have been linked with a swoop for Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen as the club have reportedly been in contact with his representatives ahead of a possible move for the marksman. Fellow Premier League side Chelsea and Spanish giants Real Madrid are also interested in signing the Nigeria international, who is set to be available for a fee of €140m (£119m) to any side outside of Italy.

The 25-year-old number nine, who scored a staggering 26 goals in the Serie A last season, is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with his country and has scored one goal in four outings. He is not the only star of the tournament who is on Arsenal's radar, though, as they are also keen on one of Ivory Coast's key men - Ousmane Diomande.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness, the Gunners have sent their scouts to watch the central defender in action for his country at the AFCON. The report claims that Arteta's side are compiling detailed reports on the 20-year-old colossus, who has started twice in the competition so far, as they are one of a number of clubs eyeing up a swoop to sign the Sporting giant.

It states that a January transfer is 'impossible' and that Arsenal, along with the other unnamed sides scouting him at the tournament, are collating information on his performances ahead of a possible summer approach to add him to the squad to compete with the likes of Gabriel and William Saliba.

Sporting are said to be looking for a fee within the region of €80m (£68m) for their star centre-back, although it remains to be seen whether or not they will maintain that stance through to the next transfer window.

Interestingly, FBref name his teammate Goncalo Inacio as one of the most similar players to Diomande over the past 365 days in comparable competitions. The Portugal international was touted as an Arsenal target last month and the Gunners could land a dream alternative to him by signing the Ivorian starlet.

Last 365 days (per 90) Ousmane Diomande Goncalo Inacio Progressive passes 5.77 8.42 Progressive carries 1.40 1.76 Passes attempted 80.07 88.57 Shot-creating actions 1.32 1.54 Pass accuracy 90.7% 88.7%

As you can see in the table above, both centre-backs are progressive passers who consistently look to advance the ball into dangerous positions for their teammates to do their work at the top end of the pitch.

Inacio has averaged more progressive passes and carries but has also attempted eight more passes per 90 with a slightly worse success rate, which suggests that Diomande could reach his levels of progression with a higher usage rate.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

At the age of 20, the £68m-rated gem, who was hailed as an "elite talent" by scout Jacek Kulig, is two years younger than the Portuguese enforcer and has plenty of time left to develop and improve, which is why he could be an exciting long-term signing for Arsenal if they can win the race for his signature in the summer.