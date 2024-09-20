Arsenal are believed to be weighing up the possibility of bringing in a "big-money" striker in the January transfer window, with a "world-class" foreign striker catching sporting director Edu Gaspar's eye ahead of winter.

Arsenal put faith in Kai Havertz after failing to sign Benjamin Sesko

During the summer window, Mikel Arteta's side were involved in a high-profile chase to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko was Arsenal's top striker target, and it is believed that the Premier League title hopefuls made a proposal for the Slovenia international in their attempts to back Arteta with more firepower in the forward areas.

Before he ultimately penned fresh terms with Leipzig, Sesko's old contract included a £55 million release clause, which was tantalising for elite clubs who were interested in securing the striker's signature.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057

Arsenal were one of three English top flight sides, alongside Chelsea and Man United, to make an offer for Sesko - but the 21-year-old chose to remain at his current club and further his development in the Bundesliga.

Thereafter, Arsenal chose not to move for an alternative forward, despite links to a few high-profile names in Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and others. Instead, Arteta put in his faith in Kai Havertz, who has seriously impressed in his makeshift centre-forward this year.

The German already boasts two goals and an assist from his opening four league matches, but injuries to Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard could mean that Havertz gets dropped further back into midfield to plug the gaps.

This was the case in their 0-0 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday evening, with Gabriel Jesus starting up front and Havertz pushed further back into the centre of midfield.

Raheem Sterling can also play the role when required, but it is believed that Edu and Arsenal's recruitment team have their eyes on a new striker for 2025.

Arsenal considering "big-money" striker move in January with Thuram targeted

As per TEAMtalk, Arsenal are considering a "big-money" striker bid in January, and Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram is one of a few players on their agenda.

The north Londoners want a new number nine to rival Man City superstar Erling Haaland, as they look to loosen Pep Guardiola's stranglehold on the Premier League title whilst ending their own 21-year-wait for the elusive trophy.

Thuram, who's scored four goals in his first four Serie A matches, has started the new season in fine form and looks to be doing wonders in potentially earning himself a lucrative move elsewhere. Inter's asking price for the Frenchman is reportedly around £67 million, but he could be worth the punt going by his stellar reputation.

“Thuram is a world class striker," said Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schäfer. "You have to say it like that. He has world class stature.”