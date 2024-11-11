Arsenal are now reportedly weighing up a January move to sign a new forward, and may have identified a new name to bolster Mikel Arteta's ranks as they look to get their season back on track.

Arsenal stumbling in Premier League title race

Heading into the November international break, Arsenal are a massive nine points off the early season Premier League leaders Liverpool, and five behind Manchester City after a run of poor form. Arteta's side dropped yet more points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a result that leaves them below Enzo Maresca's side in the table, and one of four sides on 19 points from their opening 11 games.

They have won just one of their last five Premier League outings, in a run of form that threatens to take them out of the race for the title entirely should it continue after the international break.

Central to their issues has been an ability to score goals, with the Gunners having misfired on several occasions and six sides having scored more than Arteta's side, a strong break from last season when only Manchester City could match their goalscoring prowess.

Though it has coincided with the absence of playmaker Martin Odegaard, there have also been concerns with the attackers at the club as several gilt-edged chances have gone begging, and the likes of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have proved ineffective at best when offered the chance to prove that they deserve more opportunities at the Emirates Stadium. A new striker has long been on the club's wishlist, and now they may have identified their man.

Arsenal look to Serie A for striker solution

That comes as Caught Offside claim that Arsenal have identified Mateo Retegui as a potential alternative signing to Viktor Gyokeres as they look to bolster their frontline. The Gunners have not scored enough so far this season, with Kai Havertz the club's top goalscorer with just four Premier League goals. Retegui, meanwhile, has started the Serie A campaign in red hot form for Atalanta, netting 11 goals already, one more than Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli combined.

Mateo Retegui's impressive Serie A season Appearances 12 Goals 11 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 1 Minutes per goal/assist 56

The report claims that though "Atalanta don’t want to sell Retegui", €50m (£42m) may be enough to persuade them to sell the in-form forward in January, a fee which would be relatively modest in the landscape of other strikers Arsenal have been linked with in recent months.

His wages would not be a major obstacle either, with his current deal seeing him take home just £45,000 a week in Bergamo.

Now 25-years-old, Retegui has been tipped for success by former Italy legend Christian Vieiri, who dubbed him a "tremendous" talent with a knack for being perfectly positioned.

"In the penalty area, he is very skilled. He knows how to free himself from marking, always being in the right place at the right time. This is a tremendous quality. He constantly seeks to score; on every rebound, he is always there," Vieiri explained.

Arsenal have long been crying out for a striker able to do just that, and a signing like Retegui could be the man to fire them back into the title race.