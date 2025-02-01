Arsenal are considering an offer to sign another high-profile striker, which could happen within these next two days, as manager Mikel Arteta and interim sporting director Jason Ayto identify alternatives to Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal target centre-forward in final days of January window

This year's winter window closes on 3rd February, so the Gunners are running out of time to get a prolific new forward through the door after long-term injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Arteta has admitted that Arsenal want a fresh attacking option, but it is highly likely they'll miss out on top target Watkins. Villa rejected their opening £60m bid earlier this week, and now that Jhon Duran has sealed a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, it is pretty obvious that Unai Emery will be unwilling to part company with two top strikers in such quick succession.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man City (home) February 2nd Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th

Emery's side also may have been unhappy at the timing of Arsenal's offer, which was right before Villa's Champions League win over Celtic, so relations with their Premier League rivals certainly wouldn't have been helped.

Now, attention turns to who they could realistically acquire instead of the England international, and Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović could be an option.

The Serb is out of contract in 2026, meaning Juve have a serious decision to make about his future if they cannot agree fresh terms. Vlahovic, on a surprisingly hefty reported £313,000-per-week wage in Turin, has scored 12 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Arsenal consider weekend bid for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, writing in a piece for TEAMtalk, Arsenal are considering an offer for Vlahovic this weekend.

The ex-Fiorentina star is open to making a move to England, handing Arteta a boost if Arsenal are to submit an imminent offer for Vlahovic, who is apparently one of their top targets.

However, a potential deal is deemed complicated, given Juve have next to no time to source a replacement. The Old Lady did seal a loan move for Randal Kolo Muani earlier this window, but manager Thiago Motta isn't convinced that he can lead the line alone as they attempt to reignite their chase for Champions League football next season.

If Arsenal can somehow persuade them to part company, Vlahovic would certainly bolster Arteta's attack.

"I've been saying it for a long time," said former Juve striker Roberto Boninsegna about Vlahovic's quality in an interview.

"He's strong, massive, he fills up front, he's a reference, he's a 'left-footer' full of courage. A good centre-forward."