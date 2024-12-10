Arsenal are now considering a winter bid for one £80 million Premier League forward, as his club apparently refuse to rule out selling him in January.

Mikel Arteta urged to sign new attackers for Arsenal in January

The north Londoners have struggled to break down teams in the low-block on consistent occasions this season, which was on full display when Arsenal dropped points away to Fulham in the title race on Sunday.

Arsenal's equaliser in the 1-1 draw, courtesy of star defender William Saliba, came from yet another set-piece - with the Gunners not scoring a single goal from open play since their 5-2 win at West Ham in late November.

Both of their strikes in the 2-0 win over Man United last week came from dead-ball situations, and while their ruthlessness from set plays are a serious weapon at their disposal, Mikel Arteta will be eager to see his side end their recent reliance on them.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4

The mis-firing form of Gabriel Jesus is also a real concern for Arsenal, with the £265,000-per-week striker bagging just one goal and one assist across 18 appearances in all competitions under Arteta so far this season.

Some concerns also surround the form of Gabriel Martinelli, and Charles Watts believes that Arsenal could certainly do with an alternative to the Brazilian on that side.

Arsenal expert Watts, in a piece for CaughtOffside this week, relayed what many believe - that there are clearly attacking concerns at the club amid Jesus' really poor campaign and the lack of quality out wide.

The journalist urged interim sporting director Jason Ayto and the Emirates hierarchy to consider bringing in fresh forward options, with reports in the last few weeks suggesting that they're doing just that.

It is believed Arsenal hold a significant interest in Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, among other attacking targets, and one very interesting name to be linked is West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus.

Arsenal considering January bid for West Ham star Mohammed Kudus

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal are considering a January move for Kudus, Julen Lopetegui's side actively refusing to rule out his sale mid-season as they look to raise funds and strengthen their own squad.

It is believed that, if the Ghanaian were made available next month, Arsenal would be in the mix for his signature. However, they would have to pay a pretty penny, specifically the value of his £80 million release clause.

Kudus is one of West Ham's most potent attacking threats, averaging more shots at goal and successful take-ons per 90 than any other player in their squad this season (WhoScored), and he's been called a "top, top" Premier League forward by teammate Aaron Cresswell as a result.

"I've just trained with him and you don't want to go anywhere near him," Cresswell told the Iron Cast: Official West Ham pdcast (via BBC).

"I'm up against him all the time and I'm like: 'Mo, go on over to the left! He's a top, top talent and I think we haven't seen the best of him yet. I won't go near him in training because I know if I'm going to try to knock him off the ball I had better make sure he's not looking and doesn't see me coming.

"You just can't get near him. He's so strong, so quick, so sharp."