Arsenal have now turned their attentions to a low-cost Alexander Isak alternative in 2025, according to a fresh report, as they look to add more firepower to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Arsenal hunting for a striker

It is no secret that Arsenal are keen to sign a striker in 2025. Mikel Arteta's side explored the market in the most recent summer transfer window, but following Benjamin Sesko's decision to extend his contract with RB Leipzig they opted to place their faith in Kai Havertz to lead the line for the 24/25 Premier League campaign.

The German has repaid that faith since being moved to the no.9 spot at the Emirates Stadium, but there is still a feeling that the Gunners require a more natural striker to provide competition for the former Chelsea man.

Kai Havertz as a striker at Arsenal (Premier League) Appearances 25 Goals 13 Assists 8 Minutes per goal/assist 101

The chief transfer target seems to be Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, who Arsenal have had a longstanding interest in stemming from the Swede's time at Real Sociedad, but he is under contract at St James' Park until 2028 and would be a mammoth signing both in terms of wages and transfer fee.

Sesko remains an option, while they have also been credited with interest in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres, who they saw up close and personal as they thrashed his Sporting CP side 5-1 in the Champions League. Now though, a new potential option has emerged.

Arsenal in line for shock free agent signing

That comes according to a surprise report from Football Insider, who link Arsenal with a shock move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin next summer. The Everton striker has previously been on Arteta's radar during his time at Arsenal, but a mixture of form and fitness have seen him struggle at Everton in recent seasons.

Nonetheless, the England international is a free agent come the end of the season as things stand, and will have his pick of interested clubs. Among those are Arsenal, the report claims, reporting that the north London side "have considered making a move" when his contract expires.

Any deal would likely see Calvert-Lewin require a major bump on his current £100,000 a week wages, with the report adding that "the 27-year-old may see a move as his last chance to land what would be a big contract".

The 27-year-old scored seven goals last season to keep his side away from the relegation zone, and has managed two goals and an assist so far this campaign, though he was dropped by Sean Dyche in favour of Beto in their most recent game, where they went on to lose 4-0 against Manchester United, who Arsenal face next.

All in all, a deal seems highly improbable given the likely wage demands, Calvert-Lewin's fitness concerns and Arsenal's title ambitions. Should the Gunners opt for the cheap option when other, more reliable strikers are on the market, it would be a massive gamble from Arteta and co.