Despite an impressive 2023/24 season so far for Arsenal, there is every chance they will go trophyless once again under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners last won a major trophy in 2019/20, when they won the FA Cup, not counting their two Community Shield successes in 2020/21 and this season.

Arteta’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last week, and whilst they currently sit top of the Premier League on 77 points, Manchester City will catch them if they win their two games in hand.

One of the most glaring issues for Arteta this season has been in midfield. Arsenal have never really managed to replace Granit Xhaka, who was a key player last season on the left-hand side of central midfield.

Arteta has tried and tested several different players in the role vacated by Xhaka, who joined title-winning Bayer Leverkusen last summer. Some of the players Arteta has trialled there include Kai Havertz, who has more recently settled in at centre-forward and Declan Rice, with Jorginho or Thomas Partey sitting just behind him as a lone number six.

However, the Spaniard has never really found the correct formula, and transfer rumours have recently begun to emerge, detailing Arsenal’s potential plans to sign a Premier League midfielder from under their rivals’ nose.

Arsenal's midfield transfer plans

The midfielder whom Arsenal are linked with is Newcastle’s star man, Bruno Guimarães. According to Sam Dean of The Telegraph, both Arsenal and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head to try and sign the Brazilian, a repeat of their battle to sign Rice last season.

The 26-year-old is valued at £86m according to CIES Football Observatory, although Arsenal may have to pay slightly more than that to acquire his services this summer. Guimarães is said to have a £100m release clause in his contract at St James’ Park.

The Brazil international signed a new contract just seven months ago, committing his future to Newcastle on the 7th of October last year, for another five years. However, the supposed release clause could see him depart earlier.

He could well provide the perfect Xhaka replacement for Arteta’s side, who could continue their quest of dominating English football by signing Guimarães to strengthen in midfield ahead of the 2024/25 season.

How Guimarães compares to Granit Xhaka

Since joining Newcastle for £40m in 2022, Guimarães has become a key player under Eddie Howe. He is a wonderful all-phase number eight, similar to Xhaka last season for Arsenal. Guimarães has four goals and six assists this season in the Premier League for Newcastle.

This season, his numbers are not too dissimilar from Xhaka’s from 2022/23. On the ball, both are progressive passers who keep the ball well, although, off the ball, Guimarães is a lot better, considering his high-pressing role under Howe.

This season, the Magpies midfielder exceeds Xhaka’s progressive passing numbers from last season. As per Fbref, the Brazilian has 7.57 progressive passes per 90 minutes and 1.82 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes, which place him in the top 11% and 10% of Premier League midfielders respectively.

In comparison, last season, according to Fbref, the Swiss played 5.89 progressive passes per 90 minutes, which places him in the 73rd percentile, and 1.20 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes, which places him in the 75th percentile. Whilst Xhaka was very good on the ball for the Gunners, they would certainly be purchasing an upgrade in that sense should they sign Guimarães.

Off the ball, the Arsenal target trumps the Leverkusen midfielder with ease. He makes more ball recoveries per 90 minutes, with 6.31, and more tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, with 3.34, than Xhaka did last season. The Switzerland international made 4.47 ball recoveries and 1.47 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes in 2022/23.

The stats suggest that Arsenal would be getting a defensive upgrade, too. This is perhaps what they need to take their side to the next level, and raising the physical ceiling of their side could help Arteta finally achieve their goal of winning the Premier League title.

It will be tough for the Gunners to beat Manchester City to the signing of Guimarães. However, if they do sign him, they might finally have found their replacement for Xhaka and be able to push Pep Guardiola’s side all the way.