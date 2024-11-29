Arsenal are considering a new striker target in one £42 million Premier League player, who's also attracting attention from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and a plethora of other clubs after his excellent start to the season.

Arsenal draw up striker shortlist as Mikel Arteta chases Kai Havertz alternative

Mikel Arteta has been heavily reliant on makeshift centre-forward Kai Havertz to deliver the goods up front, with £265,000-per-week number nine Gabriel Jesus out-of-form and bagging just one goal in all competitions this season.

This has led to consistent reports in the press that Arsenal could look to sign a new striker next year, and there are many names on their agenda as we approach 2-2025.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is a top target for Arsenal, according to various public sources, with CaughtOffside claiming that they could try offering around £80 million to secure the Sweden international's signature.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21

However, he is likely to cost in excess of £100 million, so the Gunners would need to invest heavily in one of the Premier League's best strikers. A more astute alternative could be summer target Benjamin Sesko, who had an offer to join Arsenal before deadline day (Fabrizio Romano), but ultimately chose to rebuff their advances in favour of remaining in the Bundesliga.

The Slovenian bagged 18 goals in all competitions last season and is widely regarded as one of Europe's most promising young number nines. There is a belief that Sesko has a "gentleman's agreement" with Leipzig that he can leave in 2025 or 2026, so this potential transfer saga could be one to watch in the near future.

Other interesting strikers linked with moves to Arsenal include Juventus star Dušan Vlahović, Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, Jhon Duran of Aston Villa and Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush - who've all been mentioned by media sources in the last two months.

According to CaughtOffside this week, a new striker target has found his way onto their growing shortlist - Ipswich Town star Liam Delap.

Arsenal considering Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap

The Englishman has started this season in fine fashion at Portman Road, netting six goals in 12 Premier League appearances, and his form is turning heads across Europe.

Arsenal are now considering a move for Delap - alongside the likes of Bayern, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven - and Ipswich could demand as much as £42 million to sanction his sale.

It is worth noting that his former club Man City inserted a buy-back clause in their deal to sell Delap to Ipswich, which is worth just £20 million, so Pep Guardiola's men have an advantage over every other suitor - should they decide to bring him back to Eastlands.

Delap's excellent run showcases the limitless potential in his locker, leaving little wonder why Arsenal are now one of his possible landing spots, with England Under-21s boss Ben Futcher calling him a "real handful".

"Absolute handful. If you want to go and fight him, he'll match you. If you want to race him, he’ll win the race," said Futcher.

“He’s very difficult to deal with, he’s quick, he’s powerful, he’s in good form in the Premier League. Liam’s a top number nine and he’s going to keep developing.”