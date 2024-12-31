Arsenal have made club-to-club contact over signing a striker for manager Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners look to potentially take advantage of the player's talks over fresh contract terms hitting a brick wall.

Arsenal open to signing new striker in January alongside winger

Much of the noise ahead of January's imminent transfer window has centered around the acquisition of a new winger to replace Bukayo Saka, who is out for over two months after undergoing hamstring surgery.

The likes of Barcelona star Dani Olmo and PSG's Randal Kolo Muani have been repeatedly linked in the build up to next month as Saka alternatives, but credible media sources have refused to rule out Arsenal bringing in a new number nine as well.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25

The Athletic claim that Arsenal are open to the possibility of signing a centre-forward in the winter, even if they are aware that a prolific option will come at a premium in what is an historically tricky window to navigate.

There are suggestions that Arsenal are monitoring Victor Osimhen's situation, as his Galatasaray loan deal includes a rumoured break clause, which would allow certain interested sides to swoop mid-season and cut his spell in Turkey short.

Gabriel Jesus recently hit a serious purple patch of form over two matches against Crystal Palace, scoring five goals against the Eagles in a single week, and Kai Havertz has proved himself reliable in a makeshift centre-forward role.

However, it remains to be seen whether their current options will be tenable long-term, and Arsenal have been tipped to bring in a proven goalscorer for quite some time now.

Arsenal attempted a proposal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in the summer, but the Slovenian rejected their advances in favour of remaining in the Bundesliga, for another season at least.

The north Londoners could go back in for Sesko in 2025, as it is believed he has a "gentlemen's agreement" to leave Leipzig either next year or in 2026.

However, Sesko isn't the only Bundesliga striker on their radar.

According to CaughtOffside, Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush is attracting interest from N5. The Egyptian sensation is enjoying a phenomenal 24/25 campaign right now with 18 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. Arsenal have made contact with Eintracht over signing Marmoush, moving ahead of other Premier League sides in the race for his signature, as they look to pounce on his precarious contract situation.

The 25-year-old is thought to be dissatisfied with recent talks over a new deal, putting a host of clubs on red alert, including Arsenal, who could look to take advantage.

It is unclear whether his exit could happen in January, but the rumoured price tag for Marmoush is set at around £50 million.