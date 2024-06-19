Arsenal have made contact over signing a £52 million star who is at Euro 2024 right now, but the Gunners face stiff competition from an array of clubs, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Arteta sets sights on new attackers for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is already looking towards the 2024/25 campaign, after falling short in their second-successive Premier League title challenge to rivals Man City.

The Spaniard watched on as his side racked up an impressive 89 points, which would have been enough to seal a league title in the majority of previous seasons, but this imperious City side led by Pep Guardiola have well and truly set a very high standard.

Arsenal also scored 90-plus goals in the top flight alone, with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz bagging 41 between them across all competitions. However, despite their potency in the attacking areas, it remains the case that the Gunners want to strengthen going forward.

Indeed, sporting director Edu Gaspar has reportedly set his sights on a new striker for Arsenal, and it is also believed they could add another general attacking player. Arteta is personally driving a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to some reports, but the Spaniard's reported £200,000-per-week salary could be a sticking point.

They have other options as alternatives, like Paris-Saint Germain ace Xavi Simons. The 21-year-old, who is currently representing the Netherlands at Euro 2024, was very impressive on loan at Leipzig last season - and this has alerted a host of prestigious sides.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal have made contact with PSG over Simons, to find out the conditions of a deal as they look to take him on loan. However, they're not alone, as Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all competing as well.

Simons - who's been called a "complete" player by Dani Olmo - is valued at around £52 million, according to some reports, but the north Londoners don't wish to engage in permanent deal talks and instead want the chance to take him temporarily.

“It will be interesting to see if that’s what Enrique wants, but based on what he’s said publicly, he seems very keen on Simons’ profile," said CBS football correspondent and Ligue 1 expert Jonathan Johnson on Simons' future in the French capital.

"There’s been talk of potential offers from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona, but I think it would have to depend on the offer, because I don’t really see PSG doing business unless there’s an offer that’s deemed too good to turn down.

Xavi Simons' stats on loan at RB Leipzig in all competitions last season The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 44 Goals 10 Assists 15 Minutes per goal 353 Minutes played 3,530

“I expect decisions to be made soon, and PSG’s preparations for next season can even start now, given that they’ve gone out of the Champions League. There’s still a cup final to win, but Ligue 1 has been confirmed, so Enrique can start discussing with the club which positions need reinforcing and how Simons might fit into his plans for next season.”