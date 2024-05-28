Arsenal have spoken to one club in recent days over a potentially "exciting" new attacking signing, and they're set to open more formal transfer talks after this contact.

Edu and Arteta target new attackers for Arsenal this summer

The Gunners' attacking form last season was revered, and for good reason, with Mikel Arteta's side finishing the Premier League campaign on 90-plus goals scored.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz stood out as their main forward outlets in Arteta's interchangeable forward system, and especially after the turn of the year when they seriously went up a gear.

However, this wasn't enough to beat Pep Guardiola's Man City in the title race, with the Sky Blues clinching their fourth domestic crown in a row and becoming the first ever English side to do so.

Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the top flight Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

It's back to the drawing board for Arteta in preparation for next season, as they plan a third-time-lucky attempt to win the Premier League ahead of City in what could be Guardiola's final season in charge at Eastlands.

To ensure they remain right at the top of the tree with Guardiola, Arsenal must reinvest in the squad and continue to evolve. It is believed that Arsenal are targeting a new forward to bolster Arteta's squad this summer, and may even bring in a new winger as well.

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is on Arsenal's transfer shortlist, alongside a few other interesting names. One of them, according to recent reports, is Rennes sensation Desire Doue.

Considered by some to be one of the brightest emerging talents in Europe, there have been claims that Arsenal have held initial discussions with Doue's representatives ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, it is believed that Arsenal have contacted Renne in the last few days over signing Doue - and they're set to open more formal, initial talks after speaking with the Ligue 1 side.

In a potential boost for the north Londoners, CS claim his price tag could be around the £30 million mark, which is far below what other news sources have reported (£45 million). They also state he'd be an "exciting" long-term acquisition.

The 18-year-old, who bagged eight goal contributions in the French top flight last season, is turning heads across the continent. His teammates have also backed Doue to become "unplayable" once he finds his consistency.

"He's a very talented player with a great sense of football," said Stade Rennais midfielder Baptiste Santamaria.

"He's still young. But he's a player who aspires to go to the biggest clubs. He's one of a kind: he likes to hit the ball but he's solid on his feet. Desire's technical, percussive and physical qualities are quite incredible. When he becomes more consistent, he'll be unplayable. For his age, he's the most gifted youngster I've seen in my career."