Arsenal have now been contacted by the agents of a "fearless" Premier League player, according to a report.

Arsenal in need of a forward

The Gunners' title hopes were dealt a significant blow with the news they will be without Bukayo Saka for the foreseeable future, with Mikel Arteta recently dropping an update on how long he expects his star player to be sidelined for:

As such, if Arteta's side are to maintain their push for the Premier League title, the manager may need to enter the market for some new attacking reinforcements in January, and he has a number of targets in mind.

The north London club are said to hold a concrete interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who has had an excellent first half of the season, bagging 10 goals in the Premier League.

Cunha is not the only Premier League forward Arsenal are looking at, however, with Football Transfers confirming they have been considering a move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, who is expected to leave his boyhood club this month.

In fact, Rashford's agents have already made contact with the Gunners to explore the possibility of him moving to the Emirates Stadium, and the Gunners are considering him as a permanent option.

A loan move would be completely off limits, however, and a lot of things would need to fall into place to get a deal over the line, such as Raheem Sterling returning to Chelsea to create room in the squad. Arsenal are not willing to shell out more than £25m to get a deal done, as on current form he would only be deemed good enough to be a squad player, which he would need to accept.

Rashford could reignite his career at Arsenal

Things have not worked out for the £300k-per-week forward over the past couple of seasons, with his goal returns in the Premier League slowly diminishing since a solid 2018-19 campaign:

Season Appearances Goals 2018-19 33 10 2019-20 31 17 2020-21 37 11 2021-22 25 4 2022-23 35 17 2023-24 33 7 2024-25 15 4

The Englishman clearly needs a fresh start in order to get his career back on track, and if he is able to recapture his form from the 2022-23 campaign, then he could be an excellent signing for Arsenal.

That said, a move does not seem like a likely scenario, seeing as the Gunners are unwilling to shell out more than £25m, half the amount of the widely publicised £50m asking price.

Rashford can be "fearless" when he's at his best, but it could be a risk to splash the cash on him given his form this season, so the Gunners should wait and see if United drop their asking price as the transfer window progresses.