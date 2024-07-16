Now the European Championships and Copa América are all wrapped up, clubs across Europe and in the Premier League will have a month of no football to focus on their transfer dealings.

It's no different for Arsenal, which has not yet made a new addition to the first team, with the supposed move for Riccardo Calafiori dragging on.

However, the North Londoners have been linked with a plethora of talented stars in recent weeks, and the latest, an England star, might be the most exciting, although it could spell trouble for Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and are one of several clubs keen on securing his services this summer.

The report reiterates an earlier story that the Gunners contacted the player's representatives, but it also makes the worrying revelation that, as things stand, he is favouring a move to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur over fears about potential game time.

However, if Mikel Arteta is able to work his magic once more, then signing the Eagles ace would supposedly cost the Premier League runners-up a cool £60m, per BBC Sport.

While it won't be easy, signing Eze would be an excellent idea for Arsenal this summer, although his potential arrival could be bad news for Martinelli.

How Eze compares to Martinelli

Now, if Eze is to make the trip north of the river this summer and join England teammates Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice at the Emirates, he'd likely play out on the left, as it seems far-fetched that he would displace Martin Odeegaard in the number ten role.

Therefore, one of his main rivals for a starting spot in the team will be Martinelli, so how do the two stack up with one another?

Well, from a pure output perspective, it's an easy win for the "incredible" Eagles ace, as he was dubbed by teammate Joel Ward. In 31 appearances last season, he scored 11 goals and provided six assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.82 games.

In contrast, the Gunners' Brazilian winger scored eight goals and provided five assists in 44 appearances last season, which equates to an average of a goal involvement every 3.38 games.

Okay, so what about their underlying numbers, then? Is this another resounding victory for the Three Lions gem?

Eze vs Martinelli Stats per 90 Eze Martinelli Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.59 0.58 Non-Penalty Goals 0.44 0.27 Assists 0.18 0.18 Progressive Passes 4.08 2.90 Progressive Carries 2.98 5.67 Shots 3.59 2.59 Shots on Target 1.45 0.89 Passing Accuracy 77.0 77.9 Live Passes 33.3 39.2 Shot-Creating Actions 4.82 4.10 Goal-Creating Actions 0.48 0.49 Tackles Won 0.75 1.07 Successful Take-Ons 3.03 1.79 Ball Recoveries 5.92 4.24 Aerial Duels Won 0.53 0.67 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Premier League Season

Well, not entirely. The former Queens Park Rangers gem does come out ahead in the majority of metrics, including, but not limited to, non-penalty expected goals and assists, actual non-penalty goals and assists, progressive passes, shots, and shots on target, all per 90.

However, the former Ituano dynamo also comes out ahead in several metrics, albeit fewer, like aerial duels won, goal-creating actions, tackles won, live passes, passing accuracy, and progressive carries, all per 90.

Ultimately, it does appear that in both output and their underlying numbers, Eze is a more exciting prospect than Martinelli, and therefore, Arsenal should be pushing hard to bring him to the Emirates this summer.

Moreover, while his arrival would likely hurt the Brazilian's game time, it could also force him to step up a level, and then Arteta would have two talented left-wingers to choose from depending on the match.