Arsenal look set to seal a new Emirates Stadium deal for one Gunners player who Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal’s January window

Edu Gaspar didn’t make any new signings for Arteta during the winter transfer market, with the emphasis instead on moving a number of players out of the club. Alex Runarsson, Lino Sousa and Miguel Azeez all left on permanent deals, whereas Tyreece John-Jules, Mika Biereth, Charles Sagoe Jr, Omar Rekik, Khayon Edwards and Zane Monlouis all went out on loan.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Arsenal could have spent in the January transfer window without breaching FFP rules, with financial expert Stefan Borson saying:

“You have a combination of teams who have chosen not to spend, so that’s teams like Arsenal. Because Arsenal could have spent if they wanted.

"If they were to invest in the necessary equity, they could push their limit up to the £105m from the £15m that it is now. But they opted to stay out of the market.

"Well it’s always very, very hard to calculate the exact amount. Certainly tens of millions pounds on a player – they could have bought the striker that everybody thinks they need. If they would have chosen to, it would have required the owners to have put in a very considerable amount of equity.”

However, Arteta’s focus now will be on the pitch, but it looks as if Edu will have the time to wrap up a new deal for one specific Arsenal player over the coming weeks.

According to Romano, the Gunners are planning to complete details of a new deal for Takehiro Tomiyasu, with talks already at an advanced stage.

The 25-year-old’s current deal in north London expires next year, so it is good to see the club looking to extend, protecting the player’s value in the process.

The Japan international hasn’t had the best of seasons on a personal level, missing large parts of the campaign through injury. He’s started just 10 games in all competitions but has come in for praise from Arteta earlier in the campaign, with the Spaniard hailing the versatile defender.

“Yeah, he (Tomiyasu) was terrific in Seville. I think he played a really, really good game when he came on against Chelsea as well.

“Tomi is a player that everybody loves in there. He’s always the first (in training) and he’s always the last out. You tell him to do something and he will give his life for it.

“He’s an exceptionally professional player who gives us a versatility and qualities that nobody else has in the squad. For me he’s a really important player.”