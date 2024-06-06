Arsenal chiefs are convinced that a £57,000-per-week player will choose to join them this summer after making a "big offer" behind-the-scenes.

Edu and Arteta eyeing new attacking signings for Arsenal

The Gunners are believed to be targeting new attacking signings for manager Mikel Arteta, with the transfer window's opening on the horizon.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the 2023/2024 Premier League title to Man City, despite being in phenomenal form for the majority of this year and scoring over 90 goals in the top flight alone.

Pep Guardiola's City side have set a very high bar for competitors who wish to challenge them, and Arsenal finishing the season on 89 points still wasn't enough to pip the Sky Blues, who won their fourth consecutive domestic crown.

Arteta has set a target of 90-plus points for next season, according to journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent, and it is also believed that Arsenal wish to bring in an elite natural striker before their pre-season tour.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

There have been many players of real quality linked in the past few months and in the build-up to June 14, which is when the transfer window officially opens. However, one man who is being mentioned more and more is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia international bagged 18 goals in all competitions last term, and the £55 million release clause in his Leipzig contract has turned heads across Europe. Arsenal are firmly in the conversation to sign Sesko, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano backing that he has "possibilities" to join Arteta's side.

“He has a big proposal from Leipzig on the table. It's a big contract proposal to extend this contract, to change the release clause, and to get a very big salary at the club, to be the new star of Leipzig, also for next season. So now the first step is he has to decide whether he wants to reject this proposal and leave and go to the Premier League or stay at the club.

“So, basically, this is the first step, and he's not decided yet. And then, in case he decides to go to the Premier League, he has possibilities with Arsenal.”

Arsenal convinced Sesko will join them after making "big offer"

Now, as per TEAMtalk, Arsenal are convinced that Sesko will join them after making a "big offer" to sign him behind the scenes. On a reported £57,000-per-week, it wouldn't take a hugely marquee salary offer to essentially double the 6 foot 5 striker's salary, and it is claimed that Sesko is "impressed" by the project at Arsenal as he bides his time to consider all approaches.

The 20-year-old has many years ahead of him at the very highest level, and his excellent form last season has motivated a growing clamour for his services, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.