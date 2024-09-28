Arsenal insiders are apparently convinced that a teenager at London Colney is just destined to become a star under manager Mikel Arteta, with those at London Colney highly rating him for quite some time.

Arsenal preparing for Leicester City after Bolton win

The Gunners enjoyed a brilliant night on home turf in midweek, sailing through to the next round of the EFL Cup in style with a 5-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and a brace from Ethan Nwaneri sealed a routine win for Arsenal against the League One minnows, but Arteta's side have little time to celebrate, as Leicester City await them in the Premier League this afternoon.

They go into the game without club captain Martin Odegaard once again, who is set to be sidelined for weeks as he continues his recovery from an ankle ligament injury. Odegaard may not return until late October, or perhaps even November, but Arteta is very pleased with how his side have responded without their captain.

"If you put me in this scenario before I started this season with the calendar that we were given," said Arteta on Odegaard.

Martin Odegaard's all-time stats for Arsenal Appearances 156 Goals 35 Assists 25 Yellow cards 12 Red cards 0 Minutes played 12,108

"The fixtures that we had, the three away games that we had and the amount of injuries that we had to deal with and how we got out of that, I would be very, very pleased. It’s not just Martin, obviously he’s one of our best players and a player that has more impact on the team in many ways, but there were many others as well and the team has coped extremely well because we have an exceptional group. A lot of players have taken a different role in the leadership, in their importance in the team and they embrace that challenge. I'm really happy for that."

With Odegaard out of the team for a while, it could be a wonderful chance to hand Nwaneri some senior minutes, following his impressive performance against Bolton.

Arsenal insiders are convinced Nwaneri will be a star

As per GiveMeSport, Arsenal insiders have been convinced that Nwaneri is destined for stardom, and they've held that belief since he joined the north London club at Under-9 level.

As such, they will not even entertain the thought of their 17-year-old prodigy leaving on loan for the second half of the season, as Arteta appears to have big plans for the teenage attacking midfielder.

"This will do him really good," said former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown after Nwaneri's performance against Bolton.

"We talked about having the experience around him, being able to play with Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice and others. He is going to learn so much and he has contributed in the game. He's an unbelievably exciting talent and I think of all the coaches who want to bring on and develop young players, Mikel Arteta is the right person for him.

"A wonderful night for him and his family."