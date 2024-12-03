Arsenal could eclipse the club-record fee they paid for England midfielder Declan Rice with a £112 million bid to sign a "superb" forward, according to reports this week.

Arsenal thrash West Ham 5-2 in thrilling Premier League first half

Mikel Arteta looks to have got Arsenal right back on track after a dismal spell prior to the latest international break, with the Gunners seizing very convincing victories in their last three consecutive games across all competitions.

Arteta's side are fresh off the back of wins over Nottingham Forest, Sporting Lisbon and West Ham United, with Julen Lopetegui becoming their latest victim over the weekend after Arsenal demolished the Hammers 5-2 in east London.

It was a Premier League record-equalling first half, with all seven goals in the encounter scored within the first 45 minutes.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27

Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka's strikes cancelled out goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson Palmieri. West Ham briefly threatened a sensational comeback when they notched two back to make it 4-2, but Saka's late-half penalty appeared to quash all the Irons' hope.

"It was a spectacular 30 minutes," said Arteta on Arsenal's 5-2 win over West Ham.

"Straight away, how much the team wanted it, the purpose, the determination, the quality that we deliver, to score three great goals in different ways and then score the fourth one in a great way as well. But then after that, we had a period where the individual quality of them play a big part. 4-2, and then it’s game on, you can sense the energy change and then what’s next. I think it’s great to score the fifth one because that calmed everything down. For the second half, we could play a very different game, that it was much more suited to us."

Despite what their last three scorelines would suggest, Arsenal chiefs still believe Arteta needs a new striker, amid Gabriel Jesus' underwhelming form and their over-reliance on Kai Havertz to deliver in a makeshift role.

Arsenal could now make £112m bid for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium within this last fortnight as a top transfer target.

There have been reports that Arsenal are ready to try an offer to sign Isak next year, and now Spanish media have provided a further update on just how far the north Londoners are willing to go for his signature.

Indeed, it is now believed that Arsenal could make a £112 million bid for Isak, which would surpass the £105 million fee they paid for club-record signing Rice in the summer of 2023.

Called a "superb" player by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, the Sweden international bagged 25 goals in all competitions last season, and his ongoing contract situation at St. James' Park is reportedly tempting elite clubs to make a move for him in 2025.