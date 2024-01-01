Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Fulham on New Year's Eve was the perfect illustration of their interesting recruitment in the summer of 2023.

Granit Xhaka left the Gunners behind after a career-best season, only to be replaced by Kai Havertz.

On the surface the idea had substance. Like Xhaka, Havertz is left-footed. Like Xhaka, Havertz is capable of scoring goals having ghosted into the penalty area. However, there are some flaws.

It took the German 13 league games to finally score from open play and although his form has since improved, a lack of cutting edge against the Cottagers was damning. Havertz produced just one key pass, only two passes into the final third and had no shots. For context, former Gunner Alex Iwobi made two key passes and three passes into the final third.

As such, acquiring another midfielder at some point in 2024 would not be a bad idea.

Arsenal's January transfer plans

At the top of Arsenal's wishlist is a striker. Miguel Delaney of the Independent suggested that Edu and Co "want" to do a deal for Ivan Toney but with an alleged £100m asking price, that may be tricky to sort over the winter.

A midfielder could also be forthcoming with fresh reports at the back end of 2023 revealing that Sergi Roberto is on Arsenal's radar.

That's according to Spanish outlet Sport, who suggest that Mikel Arteta values the Barcelona captain highly. It's also thought that Arsenal have asked about the player's situation, with Roberto's contract at Barca expiring in the summer of 2024. That means he could be acquired on a free transfer in a few months.

There is also interest from MLS in the 31-year-old's services.

How Sergi Roberto compares to Granit Xhaka

Let's get this straight. The signing of a midfielder reaching the latter stages of his career would hardly set the world alight. You only need to remember the reaction when Arsenal brought in Jorginho a year ago rather than going all out to secure the services of Moises Caicedo from Brighton at the time.

However, if a deal could be sealed on a free, it would be a very smart move, particularly when you consider the player's qualities. Hailed as an "extraordinary" player by Barca boss Xavi, his leadership skills would immensely benefit this young group of players at the Emirates Stadium, as Xhaka's did once Arteta came through the doors at Colney.

However, the Spain international's skillset is also an intriguing one. What Arteta will rate highly is Roberto's ability to play in multiple positions. A midfielder by trade, the La Masia graduate is also capable of playing at right-back, meaning he could potentially play an inverted role - like Oleksandr Zinchenko - rather well.

Sergi Roberto: Positional versatility Position Played Games in that role Central midfield 210 Right-back 173 Right midfield 24 Defensive midfield 23 Left-back 9 Centre-back 2 Left midfield 1 Data via Transfermarkt.

Crucially, the Spanish star also has box-to-box qualities that may well make him a better fit than Havertz for the left-sided '8' role that has arguably been a problem since Xhaka signed for Bayer Leverkusen.

Indeed, the statistical website FBref notes that one of Roberto's most similar players is in fact Xhaka, along with other notable players Matteo Guendouzi, Ilkay Gundogan and Pascal Gross. But why is that the case? Well, here's a helping hand.

Sergi Roberto vs Granit Xhaka: 2023/24 Season Stat (per 90) Roberto Xhaka Progressive Carries 1.61 1.72 Shots 1.93 1.14 Pass Success Rate 91% 92% Key Passes 0.97 1.15 Passes into final 3rd 6.13 11.0 Shot-creating Actions 1.61 3.06 Tackles Won 0.97 0.76 Tackles + Interceptions 1.94 1.78 Touches in attacking 3rd 18.7 17.8 Carries into final 3rd 1.94 1.59 Ball Recoveries 7.10 7.71 Stats via FBRef.

While Xhaka is more likely to supply balls into the final third from deep, what Arteta may well take note of is Roberto's ability to break the lines. He takes more touches in the attacking third per 90 minutes and also carries the ball into that third of the pitch on a more regular basis.

The Barca star also has three goals in just five La Liga outings this term, suggesting he certainly knows where the back of the net is.

Xhaka scored nine times last season, meaning Roberto could well be the man to finally fill the Swiss' void. He's more positionally disciplined than Havertz, will give you more in the defensive third, but also retain a sense of attacking urgency.

It may not be a signing full of swagger but it would be a clever one to finally replace Xhaka in the interim.