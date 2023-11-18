An update has emerged on Arsenal and their plans to make further additions to their playing squad during the upcoming January transfer window...

Arsenal transfer news - Ruben Neves

According to a report from Spanish outlet Sport, Mikel Arteta is eyeing up a deal to sign Al Hilal central midfielder Ruben Neves ahead of the second half of the campaign.

The outlet has claimed that the Gunners boss is pushing for the signing to improve his midfield options in 2024, and is making his case to the board.

It is stated that the Spanish tactician has identified Neves as a target due to the uncertainty over the future of Thomas Partey, with it being said that the Ghana international could be on his way out of The Emirates, although it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to seal an exit.

Arteta could now secure a dream heir to the former Atletico Madrid ace by landing his target in January...

Partey's Arsenal statistics

The 30-year-old enforcer has only played four times in the Premier League so far this season but was an integral part of their top-flight campaign last time out.

Partey played in 33 of the club's 38 league matches as they finished runners-up behind Manchester City in the title-race and he displayed his qualities in and out of possession.

Defensively, the veteran battler contributed with 2.9 tackles and interceptions per game and came out on top in 59% of his contests throughout the season.

In possession, Partey completed 88% of his attempted passes and made an impact at the top end of the pitch with three goals and two 'big chances' created in those 38 games.

The statistics that show why Neves could replace Partey

Neves, on the other hand, was lining up for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last season and caught the eye with his impressive displays.

The 5 foot 11 dynamo, who was lauded as an "incredible" player by former teammate Hugo Bueno, made an excellent 3.7 tackles and interceptions per match to go along with a duel success rate of 53% across 35 league outings.

These statistics suggest that the Portugal international has the ability to provide a defensive presence in front of the back four in a similar fashion to Partey, as they are both midfielders who can break up opposition attacks on a regular basis to win the ball back for their respective teams.

He also made his presence felt at the other end of the field with six goals and one assist for the Old Gold, alongside a pass success rate of 84%.

Neves also ranked within the top 20% of his positional peers within the Premier League last season for progressive passes (6.5) per 90, which suggests that he has the ability to play forward passes between the lines to progress his team up the pitch.

The 26-year-old magician has also made 3.1 tackles and interceptions per game across 12 Saudi Pro League appearances for Al Hilal this season, to go along with five 'big chances' created for his teammates.

Arteta and Arsenal could, therefore, secure a dream heir to Partey's position, should he leave in January, if they are able to snap the former Wolves star away from his current club.