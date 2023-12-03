Having splashed out over £200m on new recruits over the summer, Arsenal could well look to strengthen once again in 2024, amid their desire to keep pace with title rivals Manchester City at the summit.

One area that manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen to strengthen is at right-back, with recent reports indicating that Bayer Leverkusen star, Jeremie Frimpong is among those being targeted by the north London outfit.

Arsenal transfer news - Jeremie Frimpong

According to a report from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano earlier this week, the Gunners are believed to be keeping a close eye on the former Celtic man, ahead of a potential move next year - either in January or at the end of the season.

Speaking to CaughtOffside in his Daily Briefing column, Romano revealed: “Arsenal have been scouting Jeremie Frimpong, as reported yesterday, and a new right-back is one of the positions they are exploring, for sure.

“It’s not something imminent but they are keeping close eye on right-backs for 2024. We’ll have to see soon who the concrete names end up being, but my opinion remains that Joao Cancelo is one of the best in the business in that role and a bargain for Barcelona this season.”

As Romano has also revealed, the 22-year-old could be available for just £34m due to the presence of a release clause in his current contract, although that is likely to only come into play in the summer.

How Jeremie Frimpong compares to Ben White

Over the last two years or so, Arteta's favoured option at right-back has been former Brighton and Hove Albion man, Ben White, with the versatile asset - who typically operated at centre-back earlier in his career - offering a solid defensive option in that role.

Hailed as an "underrated" member of the side by pundit Michael Owen last season, White has now racked up 104 appearances for the club in all competitions, albeit while scoring just three goals and contributing only five assists in that time.

It is in that regard, in particular, that Frimpong could represent a notable upgrade as far as the title-chasing outfit are concerned, with the Netherlands international an undoubted "monster" in the final third, as per the United Stand's Beth.

The one-time Manchester City youth star has been in electric form under Xabi Alonso in Germany this season, having chipped in with six goals and seven assists in all competitions so far.

While that has come with the emerging sensation operating in an advanced wing-back position, it is still remarkable that such a tally is better than most Arsenal players so far this term, including a certain Gabriel Martinelli - who has just three goals and three assists to his name in 2023/24.

Jeremie Frimpong's Bundesliga record Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 10 0 0 2021/22 25 1 6 2022/23 34 8 7 2023/24 12 4 6 Stats via Transfermarkt

Such devastating attacking quality is also emphasised by the fact that Frimpong ranks in the top 1% among his European peers for progressive carries and the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90, with White, by contrast, ranking in just the bottom 24% and the bottom 7% for those same two metrics, respectively.

To have such a weapon overlapping Bukayo Saka down the right flank is a mouthwatering thought, ensuring Arteta can find a more forward-thinking upgrade on the steady, yet unspectacular presence of White.