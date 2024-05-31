As one of the biggest and most successful teams in English football history, Arsenal are blessed with a plethora of incredible legends.

Be that the king himself, Thierry Henry, the silky smooth Robert Pirès, or Mr Arsenal himself, Tony Adams, the North Londoners certainly aren't short on genuinely incredible icons.

However, there is another, a legend who typified the beautiful game under Arsène Wenger and formed an incredible partnership with Henry: Dennis Bergkamp.

The Flying Dutchman was one of the most technically gifted footballers ever to grace the Premier League, and based on recent reports, the Gunners could soon sign a player with plenty of similarities.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a report from Spain late last week, Arsenal are now interested in signing Inter Milan's star striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer.

The story revealed that while the Italian club are doing brilliantly on the pitch and do not wish to sell the Argentinian, their financial problems off it may force their hand if Arsenal make the €90m - £77m - offer they are said to be preparing.

It would certainly be a hefty investment from the North Londoners, but considering how well one of the few signings they have made from Inter in the past turned out, it might be one worth making.

Martinez could become Bergkamp 2.0

Now, before the pitchforks and shouts of blasphemy come out, we know that a comparison to one of Arsenal's greatest-ever players - or the greatest full stop to some - is quite significant.

While Martinez is unlikely to leave quite the same impression as the Dutchman did, there are similarities between the two men, especially if this deal goes through.

The first is rather straightforward, and it's the fact that they would have moved to North London from the black and blue half of Milan, as only one player since the great invincible has made the same move, Nwankwo Kanu.

The Gunners great spent just two seasons in Italy, but in those two years, he made 72 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring 22 goals, providing 11 assists and winning the UEFA Cup in the 1993/94 season.

In comparison, the World Cup winner has spent six seasons at the San Siro now, in which he has scored a mammoth 129 goals in 282 games and won two Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups, for good measure.

Bergkamp vs Martinez Player Bergkamp (Inter) Bergkamp (Arsenal) Martinez (Inter) Games 72 422 282 Goals 22 120 129 Assists 11 103 43 Goal Involvements PG 0.45 0.52 0.60 All Stats via Transfermarkt. PG = per game

That brings us to the second similarity: both men have proven themselves to be incredible playmakers and goalscorers.

For example, in Bergkamp's 422 games in red and white, he scored 120 goals - including that stunner against Newcastle - but he also provided 103 assists for his teammates.

Likewise, while being described as "the best 9 in the world" by renowned football podcaster Angelo Valdes, the Inter ace has racked up 49 assists during his time in Italy, proving he's not just a penalty box poacher.

Lastly, and admittedly, this might be the weakest similarity of them all, the 26-year-old is also an absolute wizard with his right foot, just like the iceman was himself.

Ultimately, the transfer would represent a fairly hefty investment from the club, but Martinez's incredible form for Inter more than justifies it, and the fact that a comparison can be easily made to the legendary Bergkamp is the icing on the cake.