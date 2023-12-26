With Mikel Arteta seeking to bolster his attacking options in the new year, recent reports have indicated that the Arsenal boss could look to the Serie A market in order to snap up a high-profile January recruit.

Arsenal transfer news

According to Italian outlet, TuttoJuve, the Gunners are believed to be among a raft of clubs who are showing an interest in Juventus sensation, Federico Chiesa, with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also keen on the 26-year-old.

The report suggest that the Old Lady could consider cashing in on the wing wizard if they are to receive an offer of around €80m (£69m), with the former Fiorentina man currently having just 18 months left to run on his existing deal in Turin.

The belief is that the Bianconeri are still hoping to extend the forward's deal by a further year until 2026 in order to help ward off any interest, although failure to secure that extension could well have Arteta and co sniffing around, either next month or over the summer.

Federico Chiesa's style of play

While the north Londoners remain firmly in the title equation, it is fair to say that the frontline hasn't been firing on all cylinders of late, with Bukayo Saka currently leading the way with just eight goals in all competitions, while Gabriel Martinelli, for instance, has just four goals from his left-wing berth.

Bringing in increased competition in that role in the form of Chiesa could then represent an ideal scenario for those at the Emirates, with the Italy international the type of "unpredictable" talent who can help to wreak havoc on opposition defences - as hailed by former Azzurri striker, Antonio Di Natale.

Having seen much of the last few years impacted by injury, the Euro 2020 winner is beginning to find his feet again in Max Allegri's side, recording a respectable haul of five goals and two assists in 15 Serie A games this season.

What is also interesting to note about the £153k-per-week speedster is his apparent likeness to a former Arsenal star, Alexis Sanchez, with the pair sharing a number of statistical and stylistic similarities, as per FBref.

Federico Chiesa's most similar forwards 1- Bryan Mbeumo 2 - Alexis Sanchez 3 - Omar Marmoush 4 - Sheraldo Becker 5 - Rodrygo 6 - Cody Gakpo 7 - Gerard Moreno 8 - Iago Aspas 9 - Gabriel Jesus 10 - Jonathan David via FBref

That comparison between the two forwards - who can both operate off the left or through the middle - is best illustrated by their shared creative threat, with Chiesa ranking in the top 5% among his European peers for shot-creating actions, as well as in the top 12% for progressive passes per 90.

Sanchez, meanwhile, ranks in the top 6% for those same two metrics respectively, while also ranking in the top 15% for successful take-ons per 90 as a marker of his continued brilliance at beating his man - something which Chiesa ranks in the top 8% for.

While the Chilean - who currently plies his trade for Inter Milan after leaving Marseille over the summer - may no longer be in his pomp at the age of 35, he is still a noteworthy figure to be likened to due to his prior heroics in north London.

After signing from Barcelona in 2014, the explosive ace went on to score 80 goals and provide 45 assists in 166 games in all competitions, showing himself to be a truly "class, class player" - as lauded by his ex-Barca boss, Pep Guardiola in 2017.

If Chiesa is to follow in Sanchez's footsteps and move from an elite European club to the Emirates, perhaps he can also take on a talismanic role at the forefront of Arteta's side - as his 5 foot 7 counterpart previously did under the great Arsene Wenger.