Following their disappointing exit from the Champions League and equally disappointing Premier League loss to Aston Villa a couple of weeks ago, Arsenal responded in the best way possible by taking apart Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the space of seven days.

Mikel Arteta's side showed that they aren't just going to roll over and let Manchester City waltz to the title like last year. Instead, they look ready to fight until the last game of the season.

The Gunners put five goals past the Blues and three past Spurs, and yet, based on recent reports, they could be even more lethal next season as they have been linked to one of the most clinical strikers on the continent, a striker who has similarities to former Gooner Lukas Podolski and someone who could spell trouble for Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Italian outlet CalcioMercato.IT, Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is being monitored by several major European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, but Arsenal and their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur currently hold a 'greater interest.'

While the competition from the likes of AC Milan and Napoli is far from ideal for the Gunners, the report also reveals that the Mexican international was in attendance for the Derby on Sunday afternoon, and while that likely means Spurs are trying their utmost to convince him of their project, watching Arsenal go 3-0 up by half-time can only have helped Arteta's project look the more appealing.

Additionally, despite the 23-year-old attracting so much attention from Europe's elite sides, the report claims that Feyenoord would accept an offer of around €50m - £43m - which in today's market isn't unreasonable.

Ultimately, Arsenal may have a fight on their hands to secure the striker's signature this summer, but considering his valuation, Jesus' poor goal return this season, and the similarities to former fan favourite Podolski, they should absolutely go for it.

How Gimenez compares to Jesus

So, before we get into the comparisons between Gimenez and Jesus, what similarities does he share with Podolski? Well, for starters, the pair are both attacking players who mainly rely on their deadly left feet to get their names on the teamsheet. Both of them are six foot as well, meaning that they can't rely on their physical stature alone to get them into goalscoring positions.

Aside from football, neither man was born in the country they currently represent. Podolski moved to West Germany from Poland at three years old, and Gimenez moved to Mexico from Argentina at just two years old.

With that said, how does the Feyenoord ace stack up to the man he'd likely replace at the Emirates if he arrived this summer? Well, from a pure output perspective, there is no competition at all.

In his last two seasons, the former Cruz Azul gem has scored 52 goals and provided ten assists in just 90 appearances, whereas the former Manchester City star has scored 19 goals and provided 14 assists in 66 games for the Gunners.

This means that the "unstoppable" Mexican forward, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has averaged a goal involvement every 1.45 games in the Netherlands. In comparison, the Arsenal ace has averaged a goal involvement every two games in red and white, and perhaps most damning of all for a striker, he possesses a conversion rate of just 7% this season.

Gimenez vs Jesus Players Gimenez Jesus Appearances 90 66 Goals 52 19 Assists 10 14 Goal Involvements per Match 0.68 0.50 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Away from goals, the Buenos Aires-born star is also far more reliable than the São Paulo-born ace from an availability perspective, as in the last two seasons, he has missed just three games for the Rotterdam side, whereas the Gunners frontman has missed a whopping 33 games since signing in summer 2022.

Ultimately, Jesus has been an important player in Arsenal's recent revival, and his ability cannot be denied. However, when it comes to being an out-and-out goalscorer, he cannot hold a candle to Gimeneze, and when availability is factored into the equation as well, signing the Mexican this summer becomes a no-brainer.