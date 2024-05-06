After another weekend of exciting football, Arsenal are still flying atop the Premier League table.

Manchester City might still have a game in hand on the North Londoners, but Mikel Arteta's side have proven that they aren't just going to roll over and give in this time.

With Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz in top form, the Gunners will be big favourites going into their final two games of the season, although, based on recent reports, they could soon land an upgrade on the German.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a report from Football Transfers late last week, Arsenal have intensified their interest in RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško ahead of the summer window after it was made clear that Newcastle United would not be willing to sell Alexander Isak.

The report revealed that while it would have cost north of €120m - £102m - to land the Toon ace in the summer, it'll only cost around €50m - £43m - to activate the Slovenian's reported release clause, thus allowing the club to allocate more funds to important positions elsewhere in the team, be that on the wings or in midfield.

The report also revealed that the Gunners' decision to move away from the pricey Isak has seen them distance themselves from Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres, who would cost around €100m - £86m - in the summer.

It might not be the news fans hoped for before a critical summer for Arsenal. Still, based on his performance this season, Šeško could prove to be an upgrade on Havertz as an out-and-out number nine.

Moreover, with favourable comparisons to Erling Haaland in the past, this could prove to be a brilliant move from Edu Gaspar and Co.

How Šeško compares to Havertz

Now, for as talented as Šeško is and as effective as he has been in his short career, he is not as outrageously clinical as Haaland is, but respected talent scout Jacek Kulig has flagged a few similarities between the pair.

Notably, he claimed that the Leipzig ace's "pace, acceleration, finishing, athleticism, movement", and "link-up play" all mirror the Norwegians, which suggests that while he might not hit the heights of 36 Premier League goals in a season that the City man did last year, he could get close once fully developed.

Šeško vs Havertz 23/24 Player Šeško Havertz Minutes 1922' 3646' Appearances 40 49 Goals 16 13 Assists 2 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.45 0.38 Minutes per Goal Involvement 106' 191' All Stats via Transfermarkt

With that said, how does the Radeče-born ace compare to Havertz this season? From a pure goalscoring perspective, it's 1-0 to the former Salzburg man as he's found the back of the net 16 times in 40 appearances this season, while Arsenal's Player of the Month for April has scored 13 goals in 49 games.

The 44-capped German has provided four more assists than his competitor, but when it comes down to goal involvements per minute, he is in a distant second place.

How about their underlying numbers, then? Is it as comfortable a victory for the 20-year-old when comparing their striker-relevant metrics? Well, unfortunately for the former Bayer Leverkusen ace, it is.

In the metrics most relevant to a goalscoring number nine, such as non-penalty expected goals and assists, shots, shots on target, and goals from shots on target, he is worse off than the man who could replace him.

Šeško vs Havertz Stats per 90 Šeško Havertz Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.57 0.44 Non-Penalty Goals 0.75 0.30 Assists 0.09 0.15 Shots 3.00 2.03 Goals from Shots 0.25 0.15 Shots on Target 1.59 0.84 Goals from Shots on Target 0.47 0.35 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

Ultimately, Havertz has been in fine form for Arsenal this season and looks destined to have a great career with the club, but if the Gunners want to land an upgrade in the striker position without breaking the bank, the "prolific" Šeško, as described by Kulig, looks like their best option.