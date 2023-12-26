It appears to be no real secret that title hopefuls Arsenal are looking to strengthen their centre-forward ranks in January, with the jury still out on whether the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah can take the club to where they want to go over the coming months and years.

In the case of Jesus, the former Manchester City man - who arrived on a £45m deal last summer - has certainly impressed over the 18 months for the way he "thinks about the team" ahead of his own success, as per club legend Martin Keown, yet that selflessness has not often gone hand in hand with an end product in front of goal.

In fact, the Brazilian has never scored more than 14 Premier League goals since arriving at the Etihad back in 2017, indicating that he is perhaps not the clinical and prolific asset that the Gunners will be craving.

As for Nketiah, the academy graduate has shown flashes of his finishing prowess in recent times - including his composed strike away to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League earlier this month - yet a tally of just six goals in all competitions this season says everything there is to know.

With the 24-year-old arguably just "not good enough", as per talkSPORT host Alan Brazil, seeking out a suitable, number nine upgrade appears to be the way to go for Mikel Arteta's side in 2024, be it next month or over the summer.

One possible surprise target who has emerged as a contender to ease the club's striking woes is AFC Bournemouth talisman, Dominic Solanke, with the red-hot marksman seemingly looking ready to make that next step amid his fine start to the campaign.

Arsenal transfer news - Dominic Solanke

Much of the talk at present has been centred on Arteta's apparent interest in Brentford hotshot, Ivan Toney, with the Englishman firmly on the radar of the north Londoners after netting 20 top-flight goals last season for the Bees.

While that goal record illustrates what a worthy addition the 27-year-old would be, it is believed that any deal would come at a significant cost, with Toney set to command a fee of around £100m - according to reports.

With that in mind, turning to Solanke could represent a wise alternative, with the Daily Star (via The Mirror) suggesting that the 26-year-old could cost roughly half of that fee at around £50m, amid interest from the Emirates outfit.

Viewed as a genuine option for the Gunners - as they seek to avoid overpaying for his compatriot, Toney - Solanke could well be in line for a return to London in 2024, after beginning his career on the books at rivals Chelsea.

Dominic Solanke's season by numbers

The Reading native deserves credit for his resurgence of late, having previously been unable to make the grade at the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool - featuring just 28 times in total for the two clubs combined, while scoring just once.

Since moving to Bournemouth in 2019, the 6 foot 2 marksman has slowly but surely proved the doubters wrong in the years since, with his total tally for the Cherries now standing at 69 goals and 28 assists in 195 games in all competitions.

It is fair to say, however, that prior to this season the one-cap England international had done much of his damage in the Championship, notably bagging 29 goals in the second tier in 2021/22 to help fire the south coast side to promotion.

That was followed by a return of just six Premier League goals last term, yet under the watchful eye of Andoni Iraola in 2023/24, Solanke has been a man reborn, boasting 12 league goals thus far in just 17 outings.

Hailed as an "underrated" asset by Statman Dave, the £50k-per-week ace is currently thriving at the top of the English game, while Toney, meanwhile, is yet to return to action amid his lengthy ban due to betting breaches.

Bringing in a player who is currently on something of a hot streak could be the perfect solution in January for Arteta and co, particularly amid his likeness to another of Arsenal's reported transfer targets - Victor Osimhen.

How Dominic Solanke compares to Victor Osimhen

Alongside Toney, there has been notable speculation regarding the Gunners' interest in the Napoli marksman, with the Nigerian sensation having fired his side to the Serie A title last season with 26 league goals.

The former Lille man is believed to be a leading target for the title challengers, although talk of a £120m transfer fee could prove prohibitive, hence the need to seek out alternative options.

In Solanke, Arsenal would be able to find a player who is said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with Osimhen, as per FBref, ensuring they could snap up a figure like the Napoli goal machine for a far more affordable price.

That likeness between the pair can be seen by the fact they simply do come alive where it matters most, with Solanke ranking in the top 17% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, while Osimhen ranks in the top 3% in that regard.

Solanke's 2023/24 season by numbers 18 games (18 starts) 12 goals 1 assist 0.8 key passes per game 2.5 balls recovered per game 1.4 clearances per game 6 big chances missed 7.07 average match rating Stats via Sofascore

Equally, the duo can also muck in defensively when required as they rank in the top 7% and the top 15%, respectively, for clearances made per 90, showcasing the multitude of strings that they have to their bow.

While there would be those suggesting a move for the arguably more high profile name - Osimhen - it is Solanke who already boasts that invaluable Premier League experience, having even outscored his counterpart so far this term, the Lagos native netting just seven league goals.

With Solanke also likely hungry to prove himself at an elite club after those prior stints at Stamford Bridge and Anfield, a move for the north Londoners should certainly not be overlooked.