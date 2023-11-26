Whilst Arsenal haven't been perfect this season, they have been good enough to gain a place at the top of the Premier League, as they search for redemption following last season's title heartbreak against treble winners Manchester City. The Gunners narrowly overcame the challenge of Brentford through unlikely hero Kai Havertz and remain on course to seal the ultimate silverware as a result.

Those in North London haven't been without their problems, however, with Mikel Arteta forced to make some ruthless decisions within his squad - decisions which could have consequences in the January transfer window, according to recent reports.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal deserve credit for how they acted in the summer transfer window. They could have so easily been satisfied with the squad that came ever so close to Premier League glory, but, instead, they simply built on the foundation that Arteta had already set. In came Declan Rice, in came David Raya and in came Jurrien Timber to take the Gunners up another level. Rice and Raya have been particularly impressive, whilst Timber is in the middle of a long spell on the sidelines. Raya's form has seen him gain the number one spot, however, and that could result in a January exit for Aaron Ramsdale.

According to The Daily Star, Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign Ramsdale on loan with an obligation to buy in January, as they expect Jose Sa to secure a move to the Saudi Pro League in the winter window. Ramsdale needs game time if he is to keep his place in the England squad for the Euros and a move to the Midlands would give him exactly that, having fallen out of favour at The Emirates.

England manager Gareth Southgate previously spoke about the goalkeeper losing his place at Arsenal, saying via The Metro: "We’re just going to have to see how it is. I had that conversation with him in the last camp. He’s still battling to be the No 1 at Arsenal, and his profile and the way he can use the ball with his feet, we like and think is important.

"But there is a reality as a keeper, if we get to March and he’s six months without playing regularly, then I’m never going to promise things that I couldn’t guarantee delivering. So he knows that, he’s perfectly realistic about that."

"Exceptional" Ramsdale fighting for Arsenal place

Ramsdale's battle to regain the number one spot from Raya at Arsenal remains ongoing, with both goalkeepers enduring struggles at times. Speaking about Ramsdale after Arsenal's recent League Cup victory over Brentford, Arteta said via TNT Sports: “He’s been exceptional around the place with the situation. Like everybody.

“We love him more for sure. We have him every day. We know him, we know his character and we are really happy to have him. I don’t think I’m the one to answer the question about Aaron Ramsdale’s quality because I’m the one who signed him when everyone else was questioning that decision. So I don’t think I’m the one to answer that question.

"Every player is very important. We have a lot of injuries as well and players who contributed. But in football it’s about now, it’s about the moment. Today he [Ramsdale] had the opportunity to play and he played a really big game.”