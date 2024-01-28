With just days remaining in the January transfer window it looks as though Arsenal will coast through the month without strengthening their ranks.

Supporters may well ask why they haven't boosted their chances of winning the Premier League but not many clubs in England have completed business in 2024.

That's largely due to the threat of financial fair play with the Gunners allegedly not being in the right place to spend a hefty amount of cash. That's hardly surprising considering their summer spending with Declan Rice arriving for £105m and Kai Havertz for £65m.

As a result, the summer window seems more appropriate to launch an assault to find a new striker.

Strikers Arsenal could sign in 2024

Recent talk has been dominated with talk of a move for Ivan Toney with the Brentford star seemingly set on a move to a 'big club' before too long.

However, with an £80m valuation a move was never going to be completed this month. There have even been rumours of a move for Karim Benzema while another option seems to be Victor Osimhen. Again, though, the latter commands an almighty asking price with a £111m release clause in his contract.

A cheaper option could well be that of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee. Having signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from the Italian club, it's likely relations will be sweet between the two parties but a deal won't be straightforward.

According to new reports from Corriere dello Sport, the Gunners are ready to bid an amount of £40m in the summer but his club are holding out for cash.

The situation is further complicated by Bayern Munich's buy-back clause and interest from Manchester United.

How Zirkzee compares to Robin van Persie

Mention Robin van Persie's name around the Emirates Stadium and you'll get a smirk, perhaps a few choice words through gritted teeth or merely pure anger.

After joining Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson after a barren trophyless spell with Arsenal, he was a villain in north London. The fact he then scored twice against the Gunners for his new side only sought to make things worse.

That said, the flying forward must be remembered with a degree of fondness. After all, this is a player who scored a whopping 132 goals in 278 games for the club.

Plucked from Feyenoord at a young age, he spent time in the same Rotterdam-based academy that would later go on to produce the likes of Gini Wijnaldum and Jurrien Timber.

Interestingly, they've also produced the aforementioned Zirkzee. It must be said, however, that they aren't completely alike.

First and foremost, the Bologna star is a right-footed player, but that doesn't mean he doesn't boast a ferocious left foot too. Indeed, analyst Ben Mattinson has previously highlighted the 22-year-old's "ambipedal ability" with plenty of his goals throughout the 2023/24 campaign coming on his alleged weaker foot.

Admittedly, Zirkzee hasn't been truly prolific this term, scoring nine goals in 23 games, but the style of play he offers is truly "special" as Mattinson claimed. Four of those strikes have indeed been on his left side, a statistic that highlights the all-round danger the Dutchman provides.

What might also appeal to the Arsenal fanbase is the striker's "Kane-esque" passing ability. Like Van Persie was, this isn't just a forward content with scoring goals.

Arsenal's great Dutchman of years gone by supplied 58 goals during his time in the English capital, also capable of playing off the wing in his formative days. Zirkzee may not boast the same versatility at this stage of his career but he is creative, producing four assists this term.

The young Bologna star is evidently still raw but the unique profile would offer plenty to Arsenal. If he could be half the player Van Persie was in England then Mikel Arteta will no doubt be overjoyed should a move be completed.