Arsenal could make a late striker bid after they sign Real Sociedad midfielder and top target Mikel Merino, with talks still ongoing to bring the Spaniard to north London this summer.

Arsenal still in talks to sign Merino from Sociedad this summer

The Gunners remain in negotiations to sign Merino from Sociedad and have been for well over a week, perhaps even longer.

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shared news around six days ago that Arsenal are in active discussions to sign Merino in a deal that could be worth £21m, coming after they agreed personal terms with the Spaniard.

Merino, who impressed with eight goals and five assists across 45 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad last season, also helped Spain on their run to winning the European Championships in Germany earlier this summer.

The former Newcastle United ace also has proven Premier League experience, making him an attractive option for manager Mikel Arteta, who is said to want an extra body in the midfield area to complement star man Declan Rice.

While the transfer has arguably dragged out a little, it appears Merino isn't likely to pen a new deal at Sociedad, so perhaps it is only a matter of time before Arsenal get him over the line for Arteta.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Wolves (home) August 17 Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22

"The problem for Real Sociedad is that Merino is not extending his contract, at least as of today," said Romano on Merino and his future at Sociedad, in a more recent update.

"His desire is to go to Arsenal, he’s only waiting for Arsenal, and so I don’t think Zubimendi future will impact Merino. This is the feeling also at Real Sociedad they have, because they would face the risk to lose the player on a free … and that would be a big problem for a club like Real Sociedad.”

Reports this week have suggested that Arsenal are confident they'll seal a deal for Merino soon, and if that is the case, supporters will be hoping Edu Gaspar and co can concentrate their efforts on bringing in another striker.

Arsenal could make late striker bid after signing Merino

Journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, claims Arsenal could make a late bid to sign a striker after completing a deal for Merino - but the latter is very much Edu and Arteta's priority right now.

A prolific 25-plus-goals per season has long been viewed by some critics as the final missing piece of Arteta's jigsaw, and Arsenal have been regularly linked with a new striker since this time last year.

The likes of Brentford star Ivan Toney, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres are just some strikers tipped to potentially join Arsenal since the turn of the year, so it will be interesting to see if they do in fact get one over the line for Arteta.