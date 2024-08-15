Arsenal could make a late summer bid to sign one £26 million Olympic gold medalist after they finally agree a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arsenal remain in ongoing talks to sign Mikel Merino

The Gunners have been negotiating with Sociedad over Merino for weeks now, as Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal recruitment team attempt to add a Euro 2024 winner to their ranks ahead of the new Premier League season.

Merino, who scored eight goals and registered a further five assists across 45 appearances in all competitions last season, has entered the final 12 months of his contract - meaning the Spaniard could be available for much less than his rumoured £55 million release clause.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Arsenal could do a deal for Merino at around £21 million, with the north Londoners in talks right now to iron out the details and reach a complete agreement. Merino, for his part, wants to make a Premier League move and his Arsenal contract is "100%" agreed already.

Merino doesn't want sign for any other club except Arsenal this summer, so there appears to be little chance of any other side coming in to hijack their deal at this point, and it may only be a matter of time before this gets over the line.

There are some suggestions that Sociedad have rejected Arsenal's opening formal bid for Merino, but surely the two clubs cannot be that far apart considering the Spaniard's potentially cheap final price.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Wolves (home) August 17 Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22

With just over a fortnight of the summer window remaining, sporting director Edu Gaspar and his transfer team could be looking to finalise Merino's arrival as soon as possible, so they can move on to other targets and reinforce other areas of Arteta's squad.

Arsenal could late summer bid for Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia

The north Londoners have been linked with Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia this window, who has interestingly just won an Olympic gold medal with Spain at the games in Paris.

Arsenal apparently want a new backup keeper to replace the exit-bound Aaron Ramsdale, with reports sharing their interest in the likes of Wolves shot-stopper Daniel Bentley over the last month.

However, it is Arsenal's Spanish alternative making headlines this week. As relayed by Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal could make a late summer bid to sign Garcia, once they complete a deal for Merino which looks like the priority right now.

The keeper's contract has a £26 million release clause, which has gone up to that amount after today.