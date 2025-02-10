Arsenal could now miss out on signing an "elite" £50m player, with Real Madrid confident about winning the race for his signature, according to a report.

Mikel Arteta keen on a midfielder

There were no new arrivals at the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window, with Mikel Arteta opting to wait until the end of the season before making any new additions to his squad.

There have been widespread calls for the Gunners to sign a striker, with doubt remaining over whether Kai Havertz is good enough to lead the line for a Premier League title-winning side, while Arteta also wants to strengthen the spine of his team.

It recently emerged the north Londoners are vying for the signature of Chris Rigg, with Sunderland now willing to sanction the midfielder's departure for a fee of £25m in the summer.

At just 17 years old, Rigg is likely to be one for the future, but Arsenal are also keen on a player perhaps capable of making a more immediate impact, and it has long been expected that Martin Zubimendi will move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, there has now been a worrying twist in the transfer saga, with reports from Spain revealing Real Madrid are now confident about winning the race for Zubimendi, as they believe he could be tempted by the opportunity to remain in his home country.

The Gunners aren't going down without a fight, however, with the report revealing they are still pushing to get a deal done, as they are convinced the Spaniard would fit perfectly into their team.

Arteta is not willing to give up, and the north Londoners remain well-placed to win the race, but there will certainly be concern about Madrid's interest as it looked like he was on course to move to the Emirates.

Zubimendi would be an "elite" signing for Arsenal

Arsenal are already well-stocked in central midfield, with Declan Rice once again emerging as one of their best-performing players in the Premier League this season, but the Real Sociedad star could take them to the next level.

The 26-year-old, who is expected to cost £50m, has been lauded for his ability in possession of the ball by scout Ben Mattinson.

Not only that, but the Spain international is also capable of pitching in defensively, ranking in the 90th percentile for clearances per 90, and the 90th percentile for aerials won when compared to his positional peers.

It will be a real concern that Madrid fancy their chances of winning the race for Zubimendi, but there is no reason to panic at this stage, with Arsenal still well-placed to get a deal done, and they can boost their chances with a strong finish to the season.