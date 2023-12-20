Arsenal’s relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Brighton last weekend was their 12th Premier League victory of the campaign.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz secured all three points, which took them to the top of the table.

However, despite dominating this season, Mikel Arteta is still keen to reinforce his midfield in January.

Arsenal transfers latest – Amadou Onana

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in signing a midfielder as they prepare for life without Thomas Partey, and Everton’s Amadou Onana is being watched closely.

The Toffees have placed a £70m price tag on the Belgian, as per reports earlier this year, which may deter the Gunners away this January.

Furthermore, financial fair play guidelines will prevent Arteta’s side from splashing the cash this winter, making any high-profile move unlikely unless there are outgoings at the club.

How Amadou Onana would benefit Declan Rice

Onana has featured 13 times for Everton this season, and his influence in the midfield is integral to the way Sean Dyche’s side performs.

The 22-year-old has played in a midfield two or a midfield three this season, however, he has been hit with a setback in the form of a calf injury, which has made him miss four games.

The Belgium international is a pure athlete who can cover ground quickly using his 6 foot 4 frame. For someone of his stature, he boasts excellent technical ability and a vast passing range. He’s also incredible out of possession, using his physicality and long legs to make tackles and interceptions. As such ,he has been labelled a “duel-winning monster” by the founder of the Premier League Panel, Raj Chohan.

The ex-Lille star can also perform in multiple roles within the midfield, whether that be in a double pivot, as a lone defensive midfielder, or more of a box-to-box eight. Yet, if he were to make a switch to the London club, he may be asked to sit slightly deeper, allowing Declan Rice to flourish in a new role.

It isn't often that Arsenal are under pressure or want to remain slightly more compact due to the opposition, but with crucial matches coming up in the Champions League and in the Premier League, Arteta may want to field a slightly more defensive-minded midfielder in the left-eight role that Havertz has featured in this season.

Rice is the perfect man for the job, and he has displayed qualities that would make him thrive in that exact position.

Indeed, the England star has the ability to retain the ball, work tirelessly out of possession, and progress the play via passing or driving his side up the field with his extreme running power, like we saw versus Brighton last weekend in the 84th minute, surging past Pascal Gross on halfway, bounding into the area and getting a shot off.

Rice's Premier League stats Stats (per 90) Rice Percentile Progressive passes 7.64 Top 10% Passes into final third 7.95 Top 3% Pass completion % 90.9% Top 6% Carries 49.95 Top 14% Goals 0.18 Top 25% Stats via FBref

Giving the 24-year-old more freedom on the field would only make the Gunners and Rice better, which makes the potential signing of Onana an extremely smart move, as not only can he provide cover and rotation options to the number 41, but he could easily create a formidable partnership alongside him.