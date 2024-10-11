Arsenal chiefs could now consider a "monster offer" for Mikel Arteta's £190,000-per-week star, as a transfer update comes out of N5.

Players tipped to leave Arsenal in January or next summer

The Gunners could move to offload a host of players over the course of the next few months, and it is the task of sporting director Edu Gaspar to find them a new home.

Chief among the potential departees is left-back Kieran Tierney. The Scotland international hasn't played a single minute since injuring his hamstring at Euro 2024, and he spent 2023/2024 on a loan spell at Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Tierney hasn't featured for Arsenal since their penalty shoot-out win over Man City in the Community Shield in 2023, where he got a 14-minute run out against the Premier League champions. The writing appears on the wall for him, and journalist Charles Watts claims he'd be at another club now if it wasn't for his injury.

"Had that injury not happened, I’m sure Tierney would have been playing for another club right now," said Watts via his Dailybriefing.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

"That was certainly the plan anyway, following his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season. But the injury put an end to any chances of a move and the focus now is on the left-back getting himself back fully fit ahead of the January window.

"He’s not in Mikel Arteta’s plans anymore. That’s been clear for a long time and Tierney accepts that. There is no animosity there. He knows the club has moved on and that his qualities as a left-back are not what Arsenal need in the system that they play."

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds the future of Thomas Partey, despite his exceptional start to 2024/2025. The Ghanaian has been a mainstay under Arteta so far this season, but his contract expires next summer and could leave the Emirates for free.

Jorginho could also leave Arsenal upon the expiry of his contract, which will also run out in 2025 as things stand, so Edu and Arteta have a decision to make in regards to their renewals.

Reports have claimed that Jakub Kiwior is expected to depart in January too, with the Poland international battling Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jurrien Timber for a regular place at both left-back and left centre-back.

Arsenal could consider "monster offer" for William Saliba

French media sources believe that Real Madrid have made contact over signing William Saliba as well, as the Galacticos scour for a world-class new centre-back addition as their options grow thin for the long-term in that area.

Now, TEAMtalk have shared a further update on the £190,000-per-week Frenchman's future. They write that Saliba is happy in north London, and Arsenal are very unwilling to depart with him considering just how imperative he is for Arteta.

However, TT claim Arsenal could consider a "monster offer" for Saliba, from Real or any other elite side. It is unclear just how much this bid would need to be, but some other reports state that it would take over £100 million.

Since the beginning of 2022/2023, Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed a fantastic central defensive partnership - arguably the best in the entire country - with Arsenal praised for their resolute defending so far this campaign.