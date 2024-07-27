As the Premier League campaign approaches, Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move to hijack Barcelona's deal to sign an in-demand free agent for Mikel Arteta this summer.

Arsenal transfer news

Whilst the Gunners are yet to officially complete their move to sign Riccardo Calafiori, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Bologna defender is set to travel to London before completing a medical and joining up with his new teammates on Arsenal's tour of the United States.

The defender will arrive off the back of an impressive Euro 2024 campaign in a struggling Italy squad and a sensational season with Bologna, helping the Serie A side qualify for the Champions League against all odds.

After Calafiori, it's lining up to be the late show in north London when it comes to arrivals, with a matter of weeks until Arsenal's Premier League campaign gets underway against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to Sport in Spain, Arsenal are now eyeing a move to hijack Barcelona's deal to sign Sergi Roberto, who recently left the La Liga giants as a free agent. The Catalan club reportedly want to secure the La Masia product's signature for another year in a new contract proposal, though Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs lurking and hoping to pounce.

Now 32 years old, Roberto finds himself at quite the crossroads, having never been away from Barcelona throughout his career. With reports indicating that he's personally attracted to the Premier League, however, he could finally step away from Spanish football in pursuit of one last big move.

"Marvellous" Sergi Roberto would offer crucial versatility

Signing Sergi Roberto would represent the ultimate bargain for all involved at the Emirates. The right-back offers key experience and the ability to play in midfield as well as the backline, in what could be a repeat of Oleksandr Zinchenko. Famous for arguably one of the most historic goals in Champions League history when he completed Barcelona's incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Roberto may now get the chance to bring that fame to the Gunners.

Roberto earned plenty of praise during that time of his career, with his then-manager Luis Enrique saying via FourFourTwo: "He was as marvellous as ever. He's more than a player because he does well wherever I ask him to play."

As Arsenal gear up for a third attempt to dethrone Manchester City in the Premier League, welcoming a player who knows all about winning titles would certainly go a long way for Arteta's side.