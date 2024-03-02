As Arsenal look to sustain their recent rise back to the top of European football, the Gunners could reportedly place an offer to sign a former Manchester City gem, in what would be an excellent coup for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal transfer news

Now a matter of months away from the summer transfer window, the rumour mill has already started regarding potential Arsenal incomings. The Gunners have already been linked with a move for Ivan Toney again, in a deal that would reportedly be worth as much as £80m. Meanwhile, in an attempt to provide competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, the north London club have been tipped to pursue Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto, who could be sold for more than £60m this summer.

So with or without the Premier League title this season, Arsenal are seemingly in for another busy summer of splashing the cash. As things stand, Arteta's side sit just two points adrift of Liverpool at the top of the league and one point behind second-placed Manchester City. With 12 games to go, the Gunners will need to be as perfect as possible if they are to dethrone the Citizens and beat Liverpool to win their first league title since their Invincible campaign in 2003/04.

If they do manage to pull off that achievement, they'll be well-placed to land their transfer targets, including Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. According to reports in Spain, Arsenal could submit a €30m (£26m) bid to sign Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Arteta reportedly believes that the winger has the potential to become a big star in the future and could now have the chance to oversee that development.

Those at the Emirates will hope that the prospect of returning to English football four years on from his Manchester City release will tempt Bynoe-Gittens enough into completing a move this summer.

"Explosive" Bynoe-Gittens can prove Guardiola wrong

Still just 21 years old, Bynoe-Gittens has bounced back from his Manchester City exit in style at Dortmund, following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho in the process. Now, the winger could replicate Sancho once again by moving back to the Premier League. But that's where he will hope the comparisons end after Sancho's nightmare spell at Manchester United, before re-joining Dortmund on loan in January.

Arsenal's current environment, which has already done so well to develop the likes of Saka and Martinelli, is one that Bynoe-Gittens could prosper in rather than follow the path of disappointment that befell Sancho, who walked into a more difficult dressing room at Manchester United. As the chance to prove Pep Guardiola wrong over his City release potentially comes his way, Bynoe-Gittens could return to England with a point to prove.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Bundesliga 2023/24 stats Starts 10 Goals 1 Assists 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic will certainly be hoping to keep hold of the young winger, having sung his praises via the official Bundesliga website. Terzic said: "He's a game-changer in the truest sense. He's just so explosive."

Come this summer, however, it could be Arteta who is left benefiting from the "explosive" nature of Bynoe-Gittens as Arsenal prepare to make their move.